‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ News Coming Soon, Confirms ABC Anchor

Fans are eager to learn more about the next film in the Skywalker Saga, with filming finally completed on Star Wars: Episode IX. But it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait long before we get our first look at the new movie.

According to news anchor Mark Allen of Morning Blend, via ABC 10 in Sacramento, fans should expect something soon. The TV host took to social media to hype up his trip to Pinewood Studios in the UK, and confirmed his coverage is under embargo for a little while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone involved with the franchise has been so secretive about the circumstances surrounding the film’s plot, so it’s exciting to think that the veil of secrecy will soon be lifted.

Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac opened up about the process of filming the new movie with returning director J.J. Abrams during a recent interview with IndieWire.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” said Isaac. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it… Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there.”

Isaac also addressed the backlash to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and assured that the movie wouldn’t change its direction or kowtow to fan expectations because of the cranky internet response.

“Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations,” Isaac said. “Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it.

“People that run blogs and websites need content,” he continued. “So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere in theaters this December.