Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Attempts Obi-Wan Kenobi Motorcycle Stunt on The Tonight Show

Ewan McGregor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and took on a surprising physical challenge, a motorcycle jump. Challenged by Fallon himself, McGregor took on the Herculean task of leaping over an action figure of his Star Wars character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The pair joked about how harrowing and dangerous the event would be, but as you can see in the player below it's not as insane as you might expect. In the end though McGregor has the high ground....against himself. Take a peek at the video of McGregor's brave leap in the embed and send him your best wishes.

🚫 DON’T try this at home! 🚫 Ewan McGregor defies gravity in this EPIC Star Wars-themed motorcycle stunt! 🔥🏍️#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6EKeSpgL1c — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 16, 2020

As we know, McGregor is set to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi once again, appearing as the character for the first time since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor will be back as Kenobi in a limited series coming exclusively to Disney+ and though production has been pushed back and stalled a few times, cameras will roll on it very soon.

"Spring next year we start, so I’m really excited about it," McGregor shared with Entertainment Tonight this week. "I’m super excited about it, it’s going to be great I think. There’s no talk of [a second season] it’s pretty much as I understand it a standalone season. But we’ll see, who knows?”

The actor's comments confirm that he isn't entirely opposed to a second season, though it doesn't sound entirely likely.

Director Deborah Chow, who quickly became a household name in geek homes last year after her episodes of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian were standouts, has been tapped as the sole director on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series months. The two shows, despite being Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, will be very different for Chow and the rest of the creative team.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow previously said. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

The Mandalorian will return on Disney+ with its second season in October but these two shows aren't the only Star Wars stories that will appear on the streaming service. Other Star Wars shows in development for the streaming service include an untitled Rogue One prequel. Diego Luna will return as the hero Cassian Andor with Alan Tudyk reprising as the droid K-2SO. Filmmaker Tony Gilroy, who famously helped shape Rogue One during its re-shoots and post-production, has also been hired to return and spearhead the TV series.