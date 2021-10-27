Star Wars Fan Imagines Grogu as The Mandalorian With Custom Figure

The Book of Boba Fett is hitting Disney+ in December, which means Star Wars fans will have to wait until next year for the highly-anticipated third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show’s second season came to an end last year and saw Grogu AKA Baby Yoda parting ways with Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) after being picked up for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The third season of the beloved series may be a ways off, but that doesn’t mean some hardcore fans aren’t still celebrating the show in their own, unique ways. In fact, artist Sean Viloria recently took to YouTube to show off an amazing 8-inch tall, 1/2 scale figure of Grogu that imagines him as Mando.

“THIS IS THE WAY. ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM 1/2 SCALE VERSION OF MY VISION FOR ‘GROGU THE HUNTER’ MADE BY HAND FROM CLAY, VINTAGE TOYS, FABRIC AND LEATHER, ACRYLIC PAINTS,” the YouTube description reads. “THIS WAS NOT 3D PRINTED OR MASS PRODUCED. COMES COMPLETE WITH LIGHTSABER BOW AND BESKAR ARROWS, SPEAR AND BLASTER, CAPE AND CLOAK, COLLECTED LIGHTSABER HILTS, MYTHOSAUR BUCKLE, MUDHORN SIGNET ON HIS SHOULDER, EGG CHAMBER WITH LIGHT UP LED OPTION, COMMISSIONS AND QUESTIONS: SEAN.VILORIA@GMAIL.COM. FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: @SEANVILORIA, @THEARTOFSEANVILORIA. NEW ART AND MUSIC COMING SOON” You can check out the Grogu figure in the YouTube video below:

The future of Star Wars is looking bright with a whole lot of other content to look forward to. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming starring Rosario Dawson and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more. It was also revealed this month that Christensen is coming back again for the Ahsoka show.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be back on Disney+ in 2022.