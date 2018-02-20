Latest Forces Of Destiny Episode Reunites Ahsoka And Padme

Two of the most popular and powerful characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars reunited for the latest episode of Forces of Destiny, Lucasfilm and Disney’s new series of animated shorts. Check it out in the video above!

The segments are meant to showcase the everyday heroism that defines some of Star Wars’ most iconic characters, taking place in moments between the scenes of the movies and cartoons.

Ahsoka Tano and Padme Amidala reunite for the newest episode set sometime in the Clone Wars – before Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi Padawan is helping secure the Senator of Naboo’s office for negotiations with some delegates when they stumble across an assassin who attempts to kill them both.

As we learned in Attack of the Clones, changeling bounty hunters are no match for a Jedi. And the episode also builds off of the climax of Episode II with Padme proving once again that she’s a formidable threat herself.

Padme’s and Ahsoka’s friendship was one of the best parts of the Clone Wars series, so it’s awesome to see Star Wars: Forces of Destiny revisit that with their latest vignette. It’s also wonderful to see new adventures with Ahsoka involved, considering her murky fate after the Star Wars Rebels Season 2 finale. Hopefully we get to see the character once again in future episodes of Star Wars Rebels, but we’ll happily take these couple clips from Forces of Destiny as well.

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny is airing throughout the day, July 9 on Disney Channel and will premiere a special in October.

Star Wars Rebels should return for Season 4 sometime this fall.

Rey, Ahsoka Tano, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, and other icons of a galaxy far, far away will take center stage in Star Wars Forces of Destiny — a new animated micro-series and initiative celebrating some of Star Wars’ most beloved and inspirational characters. Announced by Disney and Lucasfilm today, Star Wars Forces of Destiny launches in July with a series of animated shorts (2-3 minutes each) on Disney YouTube, exploring all-new adventures of the fan-favorites.

A two-part TV special featuring eight additional shorts will follow on Disney Channel in fall 2017. Significantly, Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) will all reprise their roles for the show. Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters.