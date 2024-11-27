Star Wars Gungi Lightsaber Hilt Replica Launches November 30th

The Disney Store has another lightsaber hilt replica coming from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and this time it’s the weapon of the Wookiee Jedi and Order 66 survivor, Gungi. Appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Gungi’s lightsaber hilt is carved from the brylark tree, which is recreated in this replica with the look of ancient wood grain paired with intricate silvertone etchings. It will come packaged in a case with the Elemental Nature insignia on the front.

As with other lightsaber hilts in Disney’s collection, there’s a switch on the hilt to activate lightsaber noises and illuminate the blade in red should you choose to purchase it separately. Both the hilt and the lightsaber blades will be available starting on November 30th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at The Disney Store priced at $159.99 with free shipping. You can take a closer look at the hilt in the gallery below.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt ($300) – See at The Disney Store: While you’re at it, keep in mind that this Knights of Ren Lightsaber hilt is a highly detailed, limited edition of 5000 units that features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately. It was still available at the time of writing, but we expect that it is likely close to the end of that 5000 unit run.

The hilt comes in a decorated Knights of Ren display case with sliding doors and double latch closure. The set is inspired by the Ren character in Charles Soule’s The Ridse of Kylo Ren comic book miniseries, so it’s appropriate that it includes a Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book with variant cover.

