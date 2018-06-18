Ron Howard Shares Image of Clint Howard in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

From starring in hit TV series like The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days to directing classics like A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, and Cocoon, Ron Howard has scored some major credits over the years, making him incredibly recognizable. While you might not be able to immediately think of his brother Clint Howard’s defining accomplishments, he has earned more than 200 acting credits over the years, often appearing in his brother’s films in some capacity. Ron shared a photo on Twitter to offer fans a glimpse of his brother’s role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

It’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on in the photo above, with Howard commenting on the behind-the-scenes image, “Solo: A Star Wars Story final sound mix, Skywalker Sound – proof that Clint Howard fans have something to look forward to.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between the actor’s ragged appearance and what appears to be a character locked in a cell behind him, it would seem as though the scene takes place in some sort of prison.

Clint has regularly appeared in his brother’s films in varying capacities, with Apollo 13, The Grinch, and Cinderella Man being the meatiest roles the actor has received. The above photo confirms what Ron Howard promised last summer after he was announced as the director taking over Solo from original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Knowing how regularly Ron would include a part for his brother in his films, fans began tweeting to the director asking if Solo would feature Clint, to which the filmmaker claimed, “You won’t be disappointed.”

While the devout Clint Howard fans will seemingly be appeased by the actor’s appearance, whether or not the film as a whole meets fan expectations is another story.

In addition to the original directors departing the project, reports that star Alden Ehrenreich had an acting coach visit the set to help him embody Han Solo worried fans about the film’s eventual completion. Now that trailers have finally emerged that depict Ehrenreich, fans seem much more hopeful that the film will be worth checking out,if only to see Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

What do you think Clint Howard’s role in the film could be? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, RealRonHoward]