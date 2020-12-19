The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Shares Emotional Story About Bringing Her Dad to Set

✖

The second season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ today and features a whole lot of excitement. Between the surprise cameo and news of another spin-off, Star Wars fans are having a field day on social media. One character to show up again in "Captain 16: The Rescue" was Bo-Katan Kryze. The role is being played by Katee Sackhoff who also voiced the character in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Sackhoff took to Instagram to share a photo from the set, which features her dad.

"As the daughter of a Star Wars fan, this was one of the best moments of my life ❤️ My dad gave me my love of all things science fiction and to be able to take him to set was a dream come true...for both of us ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @disney Thank you @dave.filoni for creating this fierce woman and thank you both Dave and @jonfavreau for believing I could take her into live-action 🙏🏻💙 You’ve made this little girl's dream come true," Sackhoff wrote. You can check out the post below:

Sackhoff recently spoke with Variety about joining The Mandalorian. The actor revealed the challenge of adapting her voice-acting role into something more intense and physical, praising "Chapter 11: The Heiress" director, Bryce Dallas Howard, for helping her along.

"It was a completely different experience for me," explained Sackhoff. "One of the things that worked in my favor this episode was Bryce Dallas Howard, who is such a phenomenal director and also an amazing actor. I couldn’t have done it without her, she truly helped me understand that just because I knew this character so well didn’t mean that I’d worked out how to play her yet. That was hard at the beginning."

She added, "One of the funnest things for me was establishing her look. The look of her face was so important to me because there were details about her that as a fan of Clone Wars and Rebels I’ve been accustomed to seeing," said Sackhoff. "Her freckles, her red hair, her green eyes, her eyebrows which point down in a slightly unnatural way, and the scar on her forehead. I wanted all of it to be there, and to their credit, [Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni] and Bryce let me sit down and really play with that."

