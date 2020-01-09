Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Emily Swallow Shares Powerful Fan Art of the Armorer

The decade wasn’t the only thing that recently came to an end. Last month also saw the final episode of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action series within the franchise. While fans of the series won’t be graced with a season two until the fall, some of the show’s cast members have been treating folks to fun content on social media. Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer in the series, has shared some artwork of her character since the show has ended. Her latest post shows the Armorer in place of Rosie the Riveter in a piece by Alyssa Bradley from Instagram.

“I have seen this pop up all over Twitter and IG and I think it’s brilliant, but didn’t see an artist credit. Thank you to @lildebs1986 for pointing me to @miss.lys. I love that The Armorer is inspiring so many of you to create! Keep your work coming, and tag me so I don’t miss it!,” Swallow wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Amazing super super cool,” @victormalham wrote.

“You were a badass character I hope for a future with bigger story for the character,” @sam.eyre.16 added.

“How does it feel to be a new Disney princess,” @shelby_gleason joked.

You can check out more of the artist’s work here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

