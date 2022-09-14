The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau

It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The duo of Favreau and Filoni have spearheaded the Star Wars TV efforts since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, and there is currently no end in sight. Katee Sackhoff, who stars in The Mandalorian as Bo-Katan Kryze, spoke to Variety at D23 about the future of the franchise under its current leadership.

"The good thing with Dave and Jon is that they're constantly expanding this world, and I don't think that Star Wars fans will be lacking for content any time soon," Sackhoff said.

Andor, a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is arriving in just over a week, with its first three episodes set to debut on September 21st. After that, all eyes will be on the return of The Mandalorian.

When does The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere on Disney+?

Star Wars fans have been waiting a while for the third installment of The Mandalorian to debut, with Season 2 concluding nearly two years ago. A firm release date for Season 3 hasn't been released just yet but Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed a release window for the show's return.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Mandalorian would be coming back for Season 3 in February 2023. The trailer for the new season, which was released during D23 this past weekend, simply said that the show would be arriving in 2023. The removal of the month from the trailer doesn't necessarily mean the series has been delayed beyond February, but we won't know until Disney or Lucasfilm release more concrete information about the premiere date.

