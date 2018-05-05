‘Star Wars’ Porn Searches on the Rise for May the Fourth

Fans pay their respects to the galaxy far, far away when May the Fourth comes around in a variety of ways, whether it be by role-playing as their favorite characters, watching their favorite films, or even cooking saga-inspired meals, though Pornhub reports that many fans choose to celebrate by honoring the saga’s most iconic smuggler and spending the day solo.

The site, which refers to itself as the “YouTube of Porn,” claims that on the impromptu holiday, search terms on the site related to “Star Wars” increase by more than 10,000%.

While the site claims that Princess Leia dominates searches on the platform, search terms like “lightsaber” are up 766%, “Star Wars sex” is up 663%, and “Ahsoka Tano” is up 598%. The appearance of Tano is enough to upset many fans of the series, not only because she isn’t a human, but because she debuted in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series as a 14-year-old girl.

The Star Wars series debuted more than 40 years ago, though the site claims that searches related to the saga are far more popular with younger visitors. The site claims that 18 to 24-year-olds are 64% more likely to search for Star Wars-related videos and that 59% of users searching for Star Wars content are male.

May the Fourth isn’t the only time of the year in which the saga gains popularity in the adult film world, as the site also noted that they see an increase of search activity any time a new film hits theaters.

“When each of the last three movies were released, Pornhub saw a surge in Star Wars related searches,” the site shared in a blog post. “The much-anticipated reboot [of] the series, 2015’s Force Awakens, saw the biggest increase of 198% on the day the movie was released.”

Despite the longevity and popularity of the franchise, the saga has barely ever depicted physical intimacy between its characters aside from a few kissing scenes. In 2015, Lucasfilm made further steps to distance its films from sexually objectifying its characters by discontinuing merchandise using the image of Leia Organa in a bikini from Return of the Jedi.

The controversy began when some parents grew concerned with their children seeing a scantily-clad woman in the toy aisle.

“I think that’s stupid,” Leia actress Carrie Fisher shared with the Wall Street Journal at the time. “The father who flipped out about it, ‘What am I going to tell my kid about why she’s in that outfit?’ Tell them that a giant slug captured me and forced me to wear that stupid outfit, and then I killed him because I didn’t like it. And then I took it off. Backstage.”

The next installment in the saga, Solo: A Star Wars Story, lands in theaters May 25th.

