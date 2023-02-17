Star Wars: More Details About Mark Hamill's Poster Raffle For Ukraine Revealed

Last week, it was announced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill would be raffling off signed posters to raise money for the Ukrainian army's drone supply during their ongoing war against Russia. This marks the first time Hamill has signed new items since 2017, and new details from United24 explain how the fundraiser works and what the money will go towards.

Ten posters with Hamill's signature will be raffled off. Folks who donate $100 or more to the campaign will have the chance to win one of five posters. The other five posters are guaranteed to those who donate $10,000 or more. The raffle will run from February 17th to March 24th.

"We decided to raffle a limited number of Star Wars posters among the most hardcore fans, collectors, and everyone willing to help Ukraine. Each poster isn't just a piece of memorabilia, but also a reminder that the fight between good and evil exists not only in the movies. Everyone who donates to a reconnaissance drone for Ukrainian defenders will be able to win a collectible poster commemorating their own contribution to Ukraine's victory over the real empire," Hamill shared.

"Mark Hamill, the actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie saga and ambassador of UNITED24, calls on you to support Ukraine," United24 explains. "Join the fundraiser for 10 RQ-35 Heidrun scout drones! 25 of these Danish-made UAVs were sent to the front line in the spring. The RQ-35 Heidrun has proven itself as an effective and user-friendly UAV for reconnaissance missions. Its highly reliable radio system is capable of withstanding electronic warfare. The RQ-35 Heidrun's flight range is 25 kilometers. This drone can transmit video in real time, which allows it to gather intelligence, without exposing the operator. The fundraiser is launched at the request of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Hamill recently revealed to Politico that he hasn't sold any autographed items since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in 2017. "It's just not something I do," he explained. The actor said he's happy to sell some items in order to support Ukraine, whose fight against Russia is "nothing short of inspirational."

"The light will win over darkness. I believe in this, our people believe in this," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Hamill during a video call last year.

You can donate to United24 here.