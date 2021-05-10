Star Wars: Jack Black Has Epic Follow-Up With "Revenge of the Fifth" Video

✖

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.

While not as established in fandom or embraced by corporations as Star Wars Day, Revenge of the Fifth is a means of extending the Star Wars celebration for a second day, one with more of a focus on the franchise's dark side. Unfortunately, it also lands on Cinco de Mayo. Some fans prefer to recognize Revenge of the Sixth on May 6th to avoid overtaking the Mexican holiday and because they feel Revenge of the Sixth is a better play on Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars Day 2021 brought a new Star Wars television series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The spiritual successor to Star Wars: The Clone Wars picks up where its predecessor left off, in the aftermath of Emperor Palpatine delivering Order 66 during Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series follows the genetically deviant troopers of Clone Force 99 and their new charge, Omega, as they go AWOL and navigate a darkening galaxy. The series has been well-received by fans and critics. The series' first episode received a positive review from ComicBook.com:

"The team behind Star Wars' animated installments are bringing everything they've learned in the more than a decade since The Clone Wars debuted to the table for The Bad Batch. The first episode has to do some heavy lifting to set the stage for what's to come as it puts the Bad Batch together with Omega and sends them on the run. While the gloomy tone makes the episode a bit staid compared to the high adventure shows that preceded it, it sets up an exciting premise as the Bad Batch becomes an A-Team-like entity searching for a place in a galaxy going through tremendous upheaval. It's also interesting to consider that this is the first Star Wars animated series that doesn't have a clear endpoint to shoot towards -- no apparent Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith or Star Wars: A New Hope to presage -- while the questions surrounding Omega adds a dose of intrigue into the mix. It's a solid first outing for a new show that seems poised only to get stronger as its characters grow and its mysteries unravel."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's first two episodes are streaming now on Disney+.