Star Wars: Kylo Ren’s First Jedi Kill Revealed

Even though the Star Wars Skywalker Saga is done and over on the movie screen, Marvel Comics has continued to flesh out some key details of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, in the news series Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren. Chapter 3 of The Rise of Kylo Ren reveals more about how Ben Solo became part of the Knights of Ren, and transformed into Kylo Ren. In fact, in his first meeting with Ren himself, Ben Solo is required to pass a dark side test: revealing a truly meaningful kill he’s committed. To pass that test, Ben Solo must reveal the story of the first Jedi he murdered.

Warning – Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second chapter of The Rise of Kylo Ren ended on the cliffhanger of Ben Solo revisiting an old Jedi Outpost where he and Luke Skywalker first encountered the Knights of Ren. Ben is looking for clues to track down the Knights and join them, but instead he found his three old classmates from Luke Skywalker’s Jedi temple: Voe, Hennix, and Tai. After what Ben did to Luke and the temple, his trio of classmates are looking for some serious payback. As issue #3 of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren plays out, we discover just how tragically this fight between former friends plays out.

Final SPOILERS WARNING!

Ben Solo goes into the fight with Voe, Hennix, and Tai, ready to show just how far into the dark side he is – but it turns out to be nothing but bluster. When Ben Force-pushes Voe of a cliff, he instant uses his power to help her levitate in the air, and avoid falling to her death. Unfortunately, Hennix doesn’t see Ben make the attempt to save Voe, and throws his lightsaber like a helicopter rotor, to take Ben out while his defenses are down.

At the last moment, Ben sees the lightsaber coming at him, and is forced to suddenly redirect his Force power, and send the blade spinning back at Hennix. Hennix (who is described in flashbacks as being too analytical about the Force) is unable to stop the lightsaber the same way Ben did. As Tai and Voe regroup below the cliff, Hennix is cut in half and dies on the spot.

What this fight scene and pivotal death reveals is that Ben Solo truly was always struggling with the dark/light balance inside of him. Though he tells the story of Hennix’s death to impress The Knights of Ren, Ren instead calls Ben out for not truly going full dark side and desiring to kill Hennix – or killing Luke Skywalker as Ben claims. The final chapter will detail how Ben truly has to commit to murder to become Kylo Ren – which probably doesn’t bode well for Ren himself…

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 is now on sale.