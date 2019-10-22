Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Furious at Long Ticket Wait Times

Like clockwork, tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have gone on sale and as one might expect, lines have started backing up substantially. While most appear to be getting through the various queues on ticket-purchasing apps, a substantial amount of anxious fans have started popping up expressing displeasure with long wait times. Some fans are experiencing smaller wait times while others are stuck line upwards of 30 minutes. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about their Star Wars ticket woes…

Do you have your Rise of Skywalker tickets yet? Let us know how quick you were able to get them in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Damn

25 minute wait time to get #StarWars tickets. Damn. — Chris (@pieeatingchamp) October 22, 2019

Yeesh

Hey, AMC – real cool to make us wait and stress for Star Wars tickets, only to tell us our A-List Membership isn’t valid for the Fan Event on the 19th. You can suck it. @AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/QYme3OENMA — Rick West (@RickWest999) October 22, 2019

17 Minutes

I have Safari & Chrome open to get Star Wars tickets for @elspunko & I at different theaters. Her wait time, 17 mins. My wait time, 2 minutes. — Chels 🌮 (@Chels725) October 22, 2019

Endgame All Over Again

I have to wait 21 minutes to buy tickets for Star Wars: The Rise Of Sky Walker. It’s End Game all over again.#StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker — JaeMae (@GeminiMae24) October 22, 2019

20 Minutes!

Why do A List members have to wait 20 minutes to Oder tickets? — 👻 Gizmos Ghost 👻 (@MogwaiMalkin71) October 22, 2019

Whoospie!

Thanks a lot @AMCTheatres I wait “in line” online forever for the @starwars #RiseofSkywalker tickets to go on sale just to get booted out when it’s finally my turn to purchase!! — Adam C. O’Neil (@AdamCONeil) October 22, 2019

Grrrr