Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Furious at Long Ticket Wait Times

Like clockwork, tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have gone on sale and as one might expect, lines have started backing up substantially. While most appear to be getting through the various queues on ticket-purchasing apps, a substantial amount of anxious fans have started popping up expressing displeasure with long wait times. Some fans are experiencing smaller wait times while others are stuck line upwards of 30 minutes. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about their Star Wars ticket woes…
Damn
25 minute wait time to get #StarWars tickets. Damn.— Chris (@pieeatingchamp) October 22, 2019
Yeesh
Hey, AMC – real cool to make us wait and stress for Star Wars tickets, only to tell us our A-List Membership isn’t valid for the Fan Event on the 19th. You can suck it. @AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/QYme3OENMA— Rick West (@RickWest999) October 22, 2019
17 Minutes
I have Safari & Chrome open to get Star Wars tickets for @elspunko & I at different theaters. Her wait time, 17 mins. My wait time, 2 minutes.— Chels 🌮 (@Chels725) October 22, 2019
Endgame All Over Again
I have to wait 21 minutes to buy tickets for Star Wars: The Rise Of Sky Walker. It’s End Game all over again.#StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker— JaeMae (@GeminiMae24) October 22, 2019
20 Minutes!
Why do A List members have to wait 20 minutes to Oder tickets?— 👻 Gizmos Ghost 👻 (@MogwaiMalkin71) October 22, 2019
Whoospie!
Thanks a lot @AMCTheatres I wait “in line” online forever for the @starwars #RiseofSkywalker tickets to go on sale just to get booted out when it’s finally my turn to purchase!!— Adam C. O’Neil (@AdamCONeil) October 22, 2019
Grrrr
Get in que to order Star Wars ticket. @AMCTheatres app says 1 minute wait. Get to pick tickets… order fail… order fail… order fail… order fail… 22 minute wait. Grrrrr.— Kyle Shiely (@KShiely) October 22, 2019