Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Return of a Legend Featurette Released

With one week to go until the series premiere, Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new “Return of a Legend” featurette previewing The Book of Boba Fett. The video has the show’s cast and creatives discussing what the series is about, touching on how Boba Fett inspired The Mandalorian and how this spinoff will reveal what happened after Return of the Jedi and reimagine Boba Fett for a new era. You can watch the new The Book of Boba Fett featurette in the video embedded below. The new featurette complements the official trailer for the new Disney+ series, which debuted online last month.

The book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Together, they are filling the power vacuum in the Star Wars galaxy’s underworld left by the death of Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers on The Book of Boba Fett. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

According to the show’s synopsis, The Book of Boba Fett “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

ComicBook.com spoke with Wen in June. The actress explains how The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett differ.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

Rodriguez directed Boba Fett’s return in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” of The Mandalorian. He’s teased that The Book of Boba Fett will feature even more epic action with the iconic bounty hunter.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez told The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

The Book of Boba Fett is one of several Star Wars shows headed to Disney+. The Mandalorian. Ahsoka. Obi-Wan Kenobi .

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.