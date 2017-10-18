Star Wars: Andy Serkis Is Against Eating Porgs

It’s safe to say that porg fever has taken a hold of many a Star Wars fans, but other questions have surfaced regarding the inclusion of the cutest creatures in the galaxy. Such as, how do porgs taste?

While we likely won’t find out if the porgs are a source of sustenance until the movie premieres in theaters this December, some stars are going public with their stances on eating the space puffins.

Though he might play the most evil man in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Supreme Leader Snoke, actor Andy Serkis‘ comments to ET indicate that he might not be so bad in real life.

“I think that we should try and resist eating porgs. I really do,” said Serkis while chuckling. “They too should have a place on the planet, or the universe. I think let’s all try and not eat porgs.”

They also caught up with John Boyega at New York Comic Con, who was promoting his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising, when he revealed his thoughts on the creatures.

“They’re so cute,” said Boyega. “They’re rodents, but they’re great.”

Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo opened up about them in an interview with StarWars.com a few months ago, where he provided some much-needed information about the characters.

“Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they’re the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets,” said Hidalgo.

When asked if the porgs are friendly, given that the footage so far has shown them hanging out with Chewbacca in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, Hidalgo’s answer provided more context for the isolation of the Force-sensitive planet of Ahch-To.

“Given how rarely their island has visitors, their curiosity outweighs any skittishness they may have,” Hidalgo said.

The porg obsession with likely continue until December 15, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters. But will they be friend or food? We’ll find out in less than two months…