Star Wars: Carl Weathers Confirms the Return of Greef Karga in The Mandalorian

Veteran actor Carl Weathers starred as Greef Karga in the debut season of The Mandalorian, with the actor previously confirming that he would be directing an episode of the second season, though the announcement of the Star Wars series premiering on October 30th sees the actor confirming that his on-screen persona would be returning for more adventures. The character has had an interesting trajectory, as it was revealed that he was initially designed as an otherworldly alien and that his original fate was to die, only for Weathers' captivating performance seeing him return later in the series, and now surviving into the second season.

Weathers shared the announcement on Twitter about The Mandalorian's premiere date, while adding, "Greef Karga is back!"

Between the fact that Weathers was confirmed to direct an episode of the upcoming season and having previously hinted that his character could return in Season Two means this update might not come as much of a surprise, but this is the closest we've gotten to confirmation that we would, in fact, spend more time with the bounty hunter.

“I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two," Weathers revealed to GamesRadar last year. "But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the ﬁrst season. There’s some real strong indications that give you some idea of who he is. But we never let on completely."

After the success of the first season of the series, Disney+ released the series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian that chronicled the development of the live-action Star Wars series, which included creator Jon Favreau detailing how Greef Karga nearly saw his demise.

"Carl wasn’t supposed to be in the whole show. Carl was in Episode One and then got knocked off in Episode Three," Favreau revealed in the series. "That was it. He was gonna be in full prosthetics, as a different alien race, and then we switched it up. So it was like a favor, I said, ‘Just come and do one of these’ He said, ‘Fine, I don’t really act much more, but fine.’ So Carl’s supposed to come in and he’s gonna be in 101 and then 103. He gets shot, he’s out."

In addition to the return of Greef Karga, the upcoming season is rumored to feature appearances from Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, and even Boba Fett.

Season Two of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.

