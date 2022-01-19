Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin Rumored to Be Debuting New Ship Soon

The live-action Star Wars universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, with new and familiar characters having their stories explored in Disney+ shows. The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is definitely among the new characters who have already stolen fans’ hearts, as fans are eager to see where his story goes next in future appearances. A new report from the Bespin Bulletin might shed light on one aspect of Din’s future, with the outlet revealing that, following the destruction of the Razor Crest in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the bounty hunter will be piloting a new ship. Specifically, the report claims that Din will be piloting a Naboo N-1 Starfighter, a type of ship that was originally introduced in the prequel trilogy, and has popped up throughout the canon since then.

This detail is interesting especially given the most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the currently-airing Disney+ series that spins out of the events of The Mandalorian Season 2. The final scene of the episode featured Din’s theme music, possibly suggesting an appearance from the character sooner rather than later. The possibility of Din appearing in The Book of Boba Fett has been rumored for the past few months, given both shows’ place in the Star Wars timeline.

“I can’t say anything,” The Book of Boba Fett star Temura Morrison said in a recent interview. “But we have some wonderful, colourful things to look forward to. I don’t want to say too much about it because we’re all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now.”

If Din doesn’t end up piloting a Naboo N-1 in The Book of Boba Fett, there’s always Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which began filming last year. While a release date has not been set for the new season, there’s already been a lot of hype surrounding the series’ return.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff shared with /Film in 2021. “But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett debut Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ at a later date.

