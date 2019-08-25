The Mandalorian Trailer Synced With the Cats Trailer Is Surprisingly Perfect

The first trailer for The Mandalorian officially arrived on Friday, showcasing the first live-action television series in the Star Wars universe. The trailer’s visceral action sequences and surprising character cameos have gotten quite a lot of attention online — but one fan-made edit is making some look at the footage in a whole new way. Twitter user _elvishpresley_ recently synced The Mandalorian‘s trailer to the audio from last month’s Cats trailer, and the end result is both horrifying and amazing.

I put the audio from the Cats trailer over the Star Wars Mandalorian trailer and I’m freaked out about how well it fits pic.twitter.com/YkNwIDPBh0 — Elvish Presley (@_elvishpresley_) August 24, 2019

While the two franchises have very little to do with each other (other than Cats sharing a release date with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), it’s hard to deny that The Mandalorian‘s footage takes on a whole other life when Jennifer Hudson’s “Memory” plays over it. Without spoiling the video, the sequence that syncs up with Rebel Wilson’s scatting works astonishingly well.

The Mandalorian will follow its titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) as he travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films, and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” series creator Jon Favreau shared at a panel appearance earlier this year.

The cast of The Mandalorian also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Directors for the eight-episode first season include Waititi, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+. Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th.