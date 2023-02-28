Star Wars The Mandalorian With Grogu on Speeder Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

Funko wouldn't let an occasion like the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 go by without a Funko Pop release, so they've launched a Pop figure of Mando on a Speeder Bike with Grogu hanging on in his little pack. Funko is selling the figure exclusively through their eBay shop, so the only place you'll be able to get it is right here priced at $35. Of course, that's not entirely true. The figure will pop up on numerous other eBay accounts in short order with ridiculous price tags. Oh wait – it's already happened.

On a related note, Amazon is celebrating the launch of The Mandalorian Season 3 with this sale on Star Wars Funko Pops that drop prices by as much as 77%. The sale includes plenty of Grogu options, most of which are priced in the $6-$7 range. There are even some deluxe Pops that are over 60% off. We highly recommend grabbing this chrome Mando Amazon exclusive Pop for $7.49, this Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Funko Pop for $6.99, and this Mando and Grogu Pop Moment for $12.49. You can even get this Bo-Katan Pop for only $2.99.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has given us the best tease about what The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring – which seems to be nothing less than a civil war for the future of the planet Mandalore:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ March 1st, 2023.