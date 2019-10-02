Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals First Look at Babu Frik

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will introduce a new alien character named Babu Frik to the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm today revealed the first look at Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The character was first brought to the attention of fans with a toy revealed on Triple Force Friday. The studio describes Babu Frik as a “tiny Anzellan droidsmith” who “works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid — regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.” You can take a look at the first photo of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

JJ Abrams returns to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga, following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson’s film proved divisive because he chose not to take dangling plot threads from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Abrams’s first Star Wars film, in their most obvious directions, including in regards to the mystery of Rey’s parents. Johnson has said that he’s okay with Abrams doing similar things with the story of The Last Jedi, and in fact, kind of hopes he does.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson said at CinemaCon.”Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, a film by Kevin Feige, the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, as well series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor