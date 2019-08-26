Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 Footage Released Online

With just under four months to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters and concludes the Skywalker Saga, attendees at the D23 Expo got a new look at the upcoming film, much like the look fans were given of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the previous D23 Expo. The footage offered new behind-the-scenes looks at what the film has in store for fans, in addition to including seemingly completed shots and sequences. The footage was kept at D23 for a couple of days, but now Disney and Lucasfilm has released it online for all to enjoy.

Check out the video above for the D23 “Special Look” at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars the returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. Longtime Star Wars alum Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams will also star in the film.

Tragically, actress Carrie Fisher passed away shortly after completing her work on The Last Jedi, previously leaving audiences to wonder what would happen to Leia Organa in the upcoming film. When shooting commenced, director J.J. Abrams confirmed that unseen footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens would be repurposed to craft a storyline for the characters.

Seeing the actress in the final film of the Skywalker Saga will surely evoke an emotional response in audiences, in addition to the end of this storyline likely hittings viewers hard. Actress Ridley previously detailed her emotional final day of shooting.

“I just can’t remember it, I remember [director] J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying,” Ridley shared with People’s Couch Surfing. “And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot… It was incredibly dramatic.”

She added, “Literally can’t remember what I said. [I] hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video: tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

