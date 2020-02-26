Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comic Adaptation Writer Addresses the Extended and Deleted Scenes

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out of theaters now, and the comic is just heating up. Judy Houser is helping bring the story to the page and she told StarWars.com all about expanding on this story. People who wanted more out of the film only need to look to the comics to see the material they may have been searching for. It’s a tough act to follow, and honestly, every step of this sequel trilogy has been a tougher act to follow than the last. For Houser, this part of the plan has been pretty smooth because the adaptations allow for more room to operate than a theatrical release does.

“I think one of the great things about adaptations in other mediums is you do get the chance to build out elements of the story there may not have been time or a place for on the screen,” Houser said. “Giving light to new scenes gives the creators in these other mediums a chance to add to the story, rather than just translating it for the page.”

Chris Terrio and the braintrust behind The Rise of Skywalker have had to answer to a lot of criticism. Fan response to the conclusion of The Skywalker Saga was decidedly mixed. It became clear that the handoff and scrambling after The Last Jedi could have had a real effect on the proceedings. He told Awards Daily about how they considered splitting it in half.

“I wish we could have done that,” Terrio said of lengthening the sequel trilogy into four movies. “There is a lot of plot in the movie, and as a writer, you always want scenes to let the plot breathe more. If there were a way of doing it, splitting it would have been my dream.”

“I wish that we could have that, but George always said it was nine movies. That was the natural size of the saga, and so, other than a few initial discussions, we never really advanced that conversation,” he added. “Of course, as a writer, it breaks your heart to leave stuff on the table that you think would have given the story more depth and nuance and to give the characters more to do. Speaking for myself and not on the part of the studio, I do wish there could have been a ‘Part 1’ and a ‘Part 2.’”

Terrio and Abrams aren’t too broken up with The Rise of Skywalker though. The movie still made a lot of money at the box office and a real portion of fans enjoyed their finale experience. For those who wanted a little more, The Rise of Skywalker comics might be a good place to look for a resolution.