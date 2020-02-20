Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comic Adaptation to Include "Unrevealed Story"

Earlier today Marvel Comics announced that Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be getting a comic book adaptation this summer, in keeping with the new tradition that began with the first Star Wars film in 1977. Writer Jody Houser (Star Wars: TIE Fighter) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren) will adapt the feature film into a five-issue mini-series, but don't expect this adaptation to be a 1:1 match to the film. In their announcement Marvel revealed the adaptation will include all "the shocking twists and turns" from the movie and "brand-new story material," but what exactly will be new?

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics," Houser shared with Marvel.com. “We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren't seen in the movie."

In the time since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's release there have been a number of reports about what was almost in the film but failed to make it into the final cut. The Art of The Rise of Skywalker book revealed many of these moments, including scenes like Kylo Ren confronting Chewbacca, while the upcoming novelization of the screenplay will offer even more insight and details about scenes from the film like the opening sequence with Kylo Ren.

The actors and creatives involved with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have detailed even more instances of scenes that didn't appear in the film. Actor Dominic Monaghan previously expressed a desire to see an extended director's cut of the film since some of his scenes in the film ended up on the cutting room floor

“Like a lot of Star Wars fans, I’m hoping there will be a director’s cut so we’ll get to see more and more of the stuff that was filmed,” Monaghan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I wasn’t there all the time, but even in the short time that I was there, there was so much stuff filmed that didn’t make it to the theatrical version... Oh, man, there was so much stuff!”

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation is set to launch in June of this year and will mark a bittersweet moment for fans, serving as a reminder that there are no announced films on the horizon. Lucasfilm has set release dates for unannounced films in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026, so it's also possible these films will be announced by the time this book hits shelves, but for now the studio is shifting their focus towards live-action series on Disney+.

Stay tuned for details on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation as we learn them!

