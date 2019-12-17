Kevin Smith Reviews Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: “Satisfying and Gratifying”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker held its Hollywood premiere last night. One popular attendee is already eager to see it again. Kevin Smith tweeted a photo of a coin from The Mandalorian that he received from the series’ creator, Jon Favreau. Smith said that as much as he appreciates the gift, he’d give it away if it meant getting to see The Rise of Skywalker again right now. “At the @starwars premiere, I saw @Jon_Favreau and he gave me a #Mandalorian coin,” Smith shared. “If I could spend it to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker again right now I would! EPIC ending to the Saga, in which J.J. gives us a satisfying and gratifying finale! (And they finally do right by Chewie!)”

Of course, Smith wasn’t the only person to attend the premiere. You can read some early reactions to the film here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It also brings the Skywalker saga to its end. JJ Abrams, who directed 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, discussed the challenges of ending such an epic saga in a previous interview. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Abrams chose to bring back Emperor Palpatine, the villain of the original trilogy, to help tie the entire saga together. “Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams says in an interview with Empire Magazine. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Are you excited about the end of the Skywalker saga in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

