Star Wars Unveils Collectibles Available With The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Purchases

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally releasing in theaters at the end of the year, Lucasfilm is rolling out the promotional train for the franchise. And while the die hard fans don’t need any extra incentive to attend the movie on opening night, they’re still rewarding people with a few collectible items from different theaters. From posters to glasses to pins, there are a lot of awesome items that fans will be able to snag when they see the new Star Wars movie.

Check out all of the options being offered at movie theaters below!

Some theaters including AMC and Regal will be hosting Opening Night Fan Events and marathons of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. Everyone will get an Opening Night pin, while viewers at the marathon will get an exclusive blanket.

Fans who purchase their tickets from Atom will be able to add on a framed collectible ticket, featuring artwork of Kylo Ren’s helmet amid a fleet of Star Destroyers and other First Order ships.

Those who see the movie on Sundays in an IMAX theater for the first four weeks will receive an exclusive print from artist Dan Mumford, with a total of four being offered. That means you have to go each Sunday to collect all four of them, with the first one depicting Kylo Ren and Rey’s duel on the fallen remains of the Death Star.

Regal is also offering a commemorative ticket to viewers who attend on Saturdays for the first three weeks, and this art print includes a squad of Sith Troopers while both the Resistance and First Order fleets fly overhead.

Alamo Drafthouse theaters are offering a package for a limited time that includes the exclusive Star Wars-themed issue of Birth.Movies.Death as well as two pint glasses that celebrate the Light and Dark sides of the Force respectively.

More information about these items can be found at the Star Wars website by clicking here.

All in all, the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is shaping up to be a massive occasion as it will wrap up the long-running saga. This isn’t the end of the Star Wars franchise, but it will be a bittersweet moment when the nine-film series finally meets its conclusion.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.