Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Assembles the Sith Troopers in New Photo

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will introduce a new kind of Stormtrooper to the Star Wars universe. The Sith Troopers wear the same armor as their First Order counterparts but trade the traditional imperial white in favor of elite Sith red. Empire Magazine‘s new cover story on The Rise of Skywalker includes a new photo of these Sith Troopers on the march. You cant take a look at the photo below. There’s little known about these Sith Troopers. The Rise of Skywalker exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con offered this description of the Sith Troopers: “In its ultimate push towards galactic conquest, the First Order readies an army of elite soldiers that draw inspiration and power from a dark and ancient legacy.”

The exhibit also included a video in which director JJ Abrams talks about the Sith Troopers. “In The Rise of Skywalker, we have new troopers that are completely different in design,” Abrams says in the video. “The materials, the color, the lines…there is something about the aesthetic of it that just felt absolutely right. I cannot wait for people to see the work that everyone’s done.”

Despite these descriptions, some wonder if the Sith Troopers are the personal forces of Emperor Palpatine. Abrams has said that the Sith Lord’s return will tie the entire Skywalker saga together.

“Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams said. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

What role do you think the Sith Troopers will play in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.