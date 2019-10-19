Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser Reveals the Heroes in the Millennium Falcon Cockpit

The young Star Wars heroes of the sequel trilogy assemble in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in the new teaser for Monday’s final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. The shot in the teaser shows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) assemble alongside Chewbacca in the famous ship’s cockpit. After the death of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey and Chewie took the Falcon to find Luke Skywalker. They later rejoined the Resistance and it seems now that these friends, united for the first time, must put an end the threat of the First Order once and for all.

In addition to wrapping up the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also conclude the Skywalker Saga, the story that began in the original Star Wars. The significance of that has not escaped director JJ Abrams, who is returning to the Star Wars universe after having directed The Force Awakens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

At the D3 Expo earlier this year, Abrams offered some additional details about what fans can expect from the new film. “The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he said. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

What do you think of the new teaser? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, a film by Kevin Feige, the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, as well series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.