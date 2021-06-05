The Mandalorian Star Ming-Na Wen Reacts to Seeing Fennec Shand LEGO Minifig

✖

Ming-Na Wen is a Disney Legend who went from voicing the animated Mulan to playing Agent Melinda May on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD to now playing Fennec Shand in both live-action and animated form on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, respectively. Wen is a lifelong Star Wars fan, so she's always taking to social media to post about her excitement over being in the franchise. The star's latest post shows her reaction to the new Fennec Shand minifig from LEGO.

"There’s FINALLY a Fennec Shand Lego minifigure 😭," @spoiler4you tweeted. "When is this

@LEGO_Group set avail in the USA?!!," Wen replied. There are many replies in the comments that suggest the set should be coming to the United States in August. You can check out a photo of the set in the tweet below:

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently told StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

In addition to The Bad Batch, Wen is also set to reprise her role as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Temuera Morrison. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

The first six episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are currently streaming on Disney+ with the next episode dropping on Friday, June 11th.