The Mandalorian: Star Wars Reveals When New Season 3 Details Are Coming

Andor's first season came to an end earlier this week, which means Star Wars fans are eager to see what's next from the franchise. Thankfully, the long-awaited third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian isn't too far away. It's been two years since the epic Season 2 finale, but Season 3 is finally expected to debut in February. The trailer for the season was released in September, and like many projects these days, some content was already spoiled thanks to some new toys. If you're eager for more news about The Mandalorian, you're in luck, because Lucasfilm is expected to reveal new information during CCXP, the upcoming convention in Brazil.

"The #DisneyNaCCXP is coming with everything to the #CCXP22! The panels will take place on Thursday, 12/1. Lucasfilm will bring news about the third season of 'The Mandalorian' and the fifth film of 'Indiana Jones.' Want more? Noon I tell you 😜," the official CCXP account teased. While details about the upcoming news haven't been revealed, it sounds like The Mandalorian fans will be treated to some exciting info on December 1st. You can check out the post below:

A #DisneyNaCCXP tá chegando com tudo na #CCXP22! Os painéis vão acontecer na quinta-feira, dia 1/12. A Lucasfilm vai trazer novidades sobre a terceira temporada de “The Mandalorian” e o quinto filme do "Indiana Jones". Quer mais? Meio-dia eu te conto 😜 pic.twitter.com/TCajWIJbkz — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) November 22, 2022

What Will Happen in The Mandalorian Season 3?

While fans did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together on their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Stay tuned for more details about The Mandalorian's third season.