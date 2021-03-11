Toynk Launching Green-Themed "Feeling Lucky" Collection of Baby Yoda, Gamora, and Minecraft Collectibles

✖

The month of March sees a newfound embrace of all things green, with Toynk Toys getting into the spirit of the season by launching an all-new collection of "Feeling Lucky" products, which are united under the idea of celebrating green characters. Whether it's Baby Yoda, Gamora, or Minecraft's Creeper, the toy company offers a variety of collectibles to honor St. Patrick's Day. The idea of luck extends even further than just these releases, as Toynk is hosting a giveaway on their Instagram page where five lucky winners could score a set of Geeki Tikis Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Mini Muglets. Head to Toynk Toys to see the collection and head to their Instagram page to participate in the giveaway.

Per press release, "Toynk.com is celebrating all things green with their new St. Patrick’s Day-inspired collection entitled 'Feeling Lucky.' The green collection features items from popular fandoms including Minecraft, Star Wars, Marvel, Bob Ross, Tentacle Kitty, Friends, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, and more! Choose from the curated collection of green-hued home goods, puzzles, drinkware, accessories, and more. All Feeling Lucky merchandise is officially licensed and ready to join your collection. Avoid the dreaded St. Patty’s day 'pinch' by adding a little green to your life.

"Celebrate the infamous green Creeper block from the popular video game Minecraft with the Minecraft Creeper 5 LED Mood Light Cube, Minecraft Creeper LED Motion Lamp, or the Minecraft Creeper Face Area Rug. The bright pixelated green block will add some fun to any room in your home.

"Cheers! Celebrate St. Patrick’s day with a new Geeki Tikis mug from Beeline Creative. Choose from green-hued selections including Star Wars Jabba Geeki Tiki w/ Bib Fortuna Mini Muglet, Guardians Of The Galaxy Gamora Mug, or the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child w/ Frog Geeki Tiki Mug. These geek-inspired tiki mugs are perfect for your favorite beverage whether that’s green beer, a margarita, or plain old H2O.

"If corned beef and cabbage is on your St. Patty’s Day menu, serve it up on the adorable Friends Central Perk Coffee House Dining Set. The three-piece set features the Central Perk logo from the Friends’ favorite coffee shop and green detailing.

"A gorgeous greenery-inspired puzzle from the famous painter Bob Ross is the perfect way to spend a socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day. Choose from the Mountain Retreat 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle or the Covered Bridge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle. These beautiful green landscapes will provide a nod to springtime all year round.

"Staying inside this St. Patrick’s Day? Why not get a new Tentacle Kitty to keep you company? Choose from Tentacle Kitty Cat Guru, Nurse Kitty, or Call-in Kitty. Nurse Kitty and Call-in Kitty were created in honor of First Responders & Essential Workers who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 Pandemic this past year. Thank you to all who are on the frontlines helping to fight COVID-19. We're lucky to have you!

"Other Feeling Lucky collection favorites include Harry Potter Slytherin Journal, the Rick and Morty 3D Drink Coasters, and the Marvel Hulk Fist Bottle Opener, and more. Shop the Feeling Lucky Collection at Toynk.com now to take home some green goodies in time to avoid that 'pinch.'

"Test your luck! Enter the Feelin' Lucky Instagram Giveaway running from 9 a.m. ET on March 11th to Midnight on March 16th. Five lucky winners will walk away with a set of Geeki Tikis Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Mini Muglets. The three-piece set of miniature tiki mugs is modeled after everyone’s favorite green cuddle-bug Grogu from Star Wars The Mandalorian on Disney+."

Will you be adding these pieces to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.