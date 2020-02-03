Viral Tweet Pits Newborn Baby Nut Against Baby Yoda and Baby Groot

A viral tweet is asking social media users to make an almost impossible decision: pick which single pop culture baby they would keep. Options include Baby Groot, the tree-like alien who helped save the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; The Child, better known as Baby Yoda, the Force-sensitive, 50-year-old viral sensation who premiered in the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian; or Baby Nut, the resurrected Mr. Peanut who was born on live television in an ad aired during the Super Bowl.

The newborn nut is already drawing comparisons to Baby Yoda, who became an instant Internet icon once the breakout baby was unveiled as a complete surprise in the closing minutes of The Mandalorian's debut episode. Responses to the tweet from @tyltsports — an account dedicated to encouraging debate through tweets and hashtags in the sports realm — are largely tied between Baby Groot and Baby Yoda, with some Twitter users nominating a toddler version of Sonic the Hedgehog who was quickly nicknamed Baby Sonic by adoring fans.

Since his birth hours ago — made possible by magic tears shed by the mourning Kool-Aid Man — Baby Nut has become a viral hit, even inspiring a page dedicated solely to Baby Nut memes. The lil legume also inspired an official line of merchandise launched on Super Bowl Sunday to commemorate his February 2 birth date.

Here's how users are voting: