Netflix to Start Streaming Community Starting April 1st, and That's No Joke

Many regard Community to be one of the best sitcoms in recent years, and it looks like it's about to find a whole new audience. Over the weekend, the official "Netflix Is a Joke" account took to social media to share a brief clip from the beloved series, alongside the news that it will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Wednesday, April 1st. While that day is largely associated with pranks and false claims, it certainly seems like Netflix is being serious about the series' new streaming home.

Community is coming to Netflix April 1st! No foolin' 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JLt22XXExN — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 13, 2020

While it's unclear what this means for Community's longterm future, those who have been advocating for the series' "six seasons and a movie" will probably be delighted by this news. Some have wondered for years if Netflix could be the studio to ultimately get the long-gestating movie idea off of the ground, something that some of the cast members have seconded.

"Yeah, I think I would," Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison on the series, told ComicBook.com's sister site, PopCulture.com, last year. "I mean, look, it's like, are we going to do the movie? I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do, but, I think it would be best if we could get everyone to do it, so I feel like that might be difficult."

"I love my Community family. We still talk all the time. I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday — we have our group — our group text is going constantly. I love those guys. We're a family. I would love. I'm always down for the idea of that," she added.

Community ended up having a pretty unique run in the pop culture world, after five seasons on NBC and one on Yahoo! Screen. Through it all, talk about a hypothetical movie has remained.

"There's no way we're not making the movie now!" Sony Pictures Television's Zack Van Amburg said in 2014. "I think once we make the movie, let's look up and decide how much more Community the world wants. I'd be lying if I told you that we have not had some very early and preliminary conversations that are very exciting about what a potential movie could be and who might direct it."

But as series creator Dan Harmon revealed in a subsequent interview, he wanted a bit more time to pass before the movie actually came to fruition.

"I told Yahoo, 'I can't think about writing a movie until I miss Community,'." Harmon said in 2015. "They wanted to turn around and do a movie immediately, and Yahoo can get it done. They're like the NSA."

Are you excited to see Community come to Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.