Roswell, New Mexico Star Heather Hemmens Talks Maria's Journey, Friendships in Season 2

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico is in full swing on The CW and there have already been some major developments for the series' core characters -- including Heather Hemmens' Maria DeLuca. After being in the dark about the secrets her friends have been keeping, namely about aliens and Rosa's resurrection, Maria's whole world has opened up in a big way. The revelations have also had a major impact on her relationships something that comes at an interesting time for Maria as her mother's recent disappearance and mysterious reappearance will see Maria more determined than ever to find out what's going on. It's that search for answers that will take Maria and on a bit of a journey, not only in Monday's "Sex and Candy" but during the rest of Season 2 as well.

ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to sit down with Hemmens, who previewed the upcoming episode as well as chatted a bit about Maria's journey over the course of the season as well as her relationships, especially now that she's no longer in the dark about aliens.

"Well, I think like anything, Maria just wants to be active when she gets this information," Hemmens said about how Maria is dealing with things. "She's not a complacent person. She's not going to just sit back and watch everybody else deal with the chaos. So, she is shocked to find out, and she's upset with her friends for not telling her, but once she gets over that initial confrontation, she's like, okay, let me dive in."

"And we really see Maria for the rest of the season take the bull by the horns with this newfound information, and how it applies to her," Hemmens continued. "She goes deep into researching her and her mother's history, and she gets really curious about her own psychic abilities and starts to find her comfort level with exploring that. And so, it's really fun that now she is part of that alien gang. Now Maria gets to have all the fun, I think."

While Maria is now in a position to get to have all the fun, it also means adding a new dimension to her core friendships as well.

"I think it's so important to acknowledge those friendships in our lives that challenge us, and sometimes break us down, but they also build us back up. And that's what she's finding with Alex and Liz is that no matter what they go through, these people are her family, and they're going to be there for each other through thick and thin," Hemmens said. "And so I think as we go along, we really find Maria making some amends, and some forgiveness, and then saying, okay, you know what? You've got your issues, and I certainly have mine, and she's willing to take a look at those, and explore them further. Even if it's something that means she might not like what she finds out."

Exploring issues as well as that familial bond with her friends, is something that particularly comes into play in Monday's episode for Alex and Maria. Hemmens teased an important conversation between the longtime friends and had noting but praise for co-star Tyler Blackburn in bringing it to life.

"Well, this is a conversation that I've actually had with friends before. So, I think it was really beautiful how life can imitate art sometimes, or art can imitate life. I think I drew on my own experience for that, in being a support system as my friends have gone through certain things, and the way that I've been supported through my own exploration," Hemmens said. "So yeah, that was something. And also, just working with Tyler Blackburn, who is one of the most emotionally available people and actors that I know. You just can't help but extend your empathy towards him, and his experience. He makes it impossible not to relate. And I love their friendship, and I'm so glad that it can endure through all different types of... even life and life and death experiences."

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "Sex and Candy" airs April 20th.

