23 Years Ago, a Cult Nickelodeon TV Show Was Cancelled and Only Allowed to Air One More Episode

Nickelodeon has had a number of very, very successful shows. Some of them have been so successful that they warranted the release of one or more theatrical films. Chief among them is SpongeBob SquarePants, which has been on air for 26 years now (feel old yet?) and has been popular enough to lead into not one but four feature films, three of them theatrical, including the newly released The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. But the giggling sponge isn’t alone, as the Rugrats also was a big enough hit with fans to generate interest in a trio of films: The Rugrats Movie (1998), Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000), and a crossover with The Wild Thornberrys (who also had their very own movie) called Rugrats Go Wild (2003).

But there have also been plenty of Nickelodeon shows that didn’t take off as intended. The most famous of these, given its rabid cult fanbase, is Invader Zim, which was unceremoniously cancelled after a single season back in January 2002. Yet, while there were already some Season 2 episodes produced, only one of them made it to air at the time. Let’s unpack why that was.

Why Was Invader Zim Cancelled & What Came of Its Other Produced Episodes?

As with most cancelled media, the primary reason Invader Zim got the axe was financially based. Each episode cost around $1.2 million. Let’s compare that to SpongeBob SquarePants. Each episode of that show’s first season cost on average $383,000. For Season 2 it was around $500,000 to $1 million. The difference is that from moment one SpongeBob was a megahit. Within a month of its premiere in 1999 it was Nickelodeon’s top show.

As for other hit early aughts Nickelodeon shows, The Fairly OddParents Season 1 episodes typically cost at most $300,000 per episode. Exact figures or even semi-concrete estimates for Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Season 1 episodes aren’t available, but it was estimated to be a bit higher than OddParents and SpongeBob but not at the level of Invader Zim.

So, to justify the extra cost that was required to bring Invader Zim to life, it needed to rake in some serious viewers. It needed to be a crossover hit like SpongeBob, which appealed to adults nearly as much as kids.

That simply wasn’t the case. From the ground up, Invader Zim was pitched and constructed as a program for slightly older kids. The way Nickelodeon got the ball rolling was by contacting Johnny the Homicidal Maniac comic book creator Jhonen Vasquez. They wanted something that appealed to the same audience as The Ren & Stimpy Show. In other words, it was never quite supposed to be aiming for the same audience as the SpongeBobs of the world. Yet, once it came closer to release, it was marketed to them, nonetheless. They’re already watching Nickelodeon, of course there are going to be ads for the newest Nick series.

In the end, with its dark humor and fairly complex plots, it was more a show for teens than anyone else. Adults will watch SpongeBob with their kids, but they’re not going to choose Nickelodeon over other networks for their content when they are watching TV alone.

The axe fell January 2002. The plan was to produce 40 episodes in total, 20 for the first season and 20 for the second, but the cancellation was announced even before all of Season 1’s episodes had aired (only 12 had). And, at that point in time, only seven episodes out of the intended 20 were produced for season 2.

As is typical for animated programming, Season 2 would have started up not long after Season 1. Instead, there was a five-month gap and fans got “The Most Horrible X-Mas Ever,” which was the seventh and final episode produced for Season 2.

Worse for fans was the fact that, for a few years, the other six episodes were entirely unseen. It wasn’t until a 2004 DVD release that they had a chance to watch them. Then, two years after that, they aired on Nicktoons.

Like with Arrested Development and Freaks and Geeks, Invader Zim was and remains a show with a fervent fanbase. However, if something isn’t attracting enough viewers at the time of release, it’s doomed. Unfortunate, but capitalism is an exacting beast.

