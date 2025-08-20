Watch Out, Invader Zim Funko Pops Have Landed

Ah, the weird world of Nickelodeon in the early 2000s. Angry Beavers, Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters – the list is endless. Nickelodeon tried everything and the results were pretty crazy. Another prime example was Invader Zim, the animated story of an annoying alien who has designs on world domination while posing as an elementary school student. With his handy sidekick Gir, Zim learns all he can about the human world while hopefully not getting caught. Funko’s newest drop focuses on these two characters from this television show that, if not for its continual popularity, might’ve felt like a fever dream.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zim and Gir are available now here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic shortly. You can check out more of this weeks biggest Funko Pop releases right here, and read on for our thoughts about an Invader Zim revival.

Invader Zim Funko Pops order at ee amazon

Invader Zim Revival?

Have you ever found yourself hoping for an Invader Zim revival? Maybe a remake or a sequel? Don’t worry you’re not alone. If you ask me, Invader Zim is the perfect show to revive. Built on a slightly edgy premise and filled with wacky humor, Invader Zim feels like the perfect show to captivate the audience who loves stuff like Skibidi Toilet. Others clearly feel the same way. Comicbook’s own Liz Wyatt placed Invader Zim at number 5 on her list of short-lived animated series that need a revival. Her blurb reads, “this show got an immediate loyal following, thanks in part to the meme-able nature of the show. Created by Johnen Vasquez, the show did well with viewers and critics, though it didn’t quite get the numbers Nickelodeon was looking for. That, and its lack of family-friendly elements, spelled certain doom.” See? Meme-able elements! If Invader Zim was brought back today, Gen Alpha kids would love it, and you’d be hearing a lot more DOOOOMs than you could handle.

In any case, Invader Zim has clearly been good enough to stick in the hearts and minds of all that watched it. Even after its cancellation in 2006, Zim has survived long enough to still get new merch and new Pops. If that doesn’t scream successful, I don’t know what does.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Nickelodeon news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!