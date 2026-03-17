9 Years Ago Today, Marvel Introduced a Major Hero in a Doomed Series, and They Desperately Need To Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been running for 18 years now, and while there have been a lot of ups and downs, one of the franchise’s lowest points occurred nine years ago today. Throughout the MCU’s history, tons of iconic superheroes and villains have been adapted, many to varying levels of success. However, the MCU undeniably bungled this popular superhero, leaving the character’s future uncertain.

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While most of the MCU is family-friendly, this isn’t the case with Marvel Comics. Thus, a massive group of R-rated superheroes was left out of the early MCU, with Marvel uncertain how to implement some of these iconic characters. Eventually, the MCU introduced an R-rated corner of the MCU in the form of Netflix’s Defenders universe. Daredevil started this project off with a bang, but the quality of the shows rapidly declined, with its worst point occurring nine years ago today.

Netflix’s Iron Fist Season 1 Released 9 Years Ago Today

Before The Defenders was released, Netflix made solo show’s about the team’s four members. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were all critical successes, leaving only Iron Fist, which was released on March 17, 2017. Iron Fist starred Finn Jones as the titular defender of K’un-Lun, with him coming back to the United States and facing off against the Meachum family and threats from The Hand.

Iron Fist season 1 was a massive critical failure, with it only having 20% on Rotten Tomatoes all these years later. It is universally pointed to as the worst entry in the Defenders universe, which was a problem considering that it was integral to the story of The Defenders. Iron Fist season 1 had a confusing story, bad pacing, awkward dialogue, bad cinematography, and poorly choreographed fight scenes, which is a real problem for a show about Marvel’s best martial artist.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Iron Fist was Finn Jones’ casting as Danny Rand. Ahead of the show’s release, some fans believed that Iron Fist should go with an Asian-American Danny, allowing the series to subvert the trope of white people gaining magical powers from Asian mysticism. However, the Netflix series opted to go with a more straightforward adaptation of the comic book character. Unfortunately, Jones just wasn’t great as a leading man.

However, things got slightly better as the Defenders universe continued. Fans enjoyed Jones’ character more in The Defenders and Luke Cage season 2, leading to the belief that this version of Iron Fist worked better as a supporting character. Iron Fist season 2 was met with a better reception upon its release, although it still wasn’t great, as it only earned 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. Then, Iron Fist ended, leaving the show a confusing stain on the MCU.

Iron Fist Needs To Be In The MCU (Whether Or Not It’s Finn Jones)

Daredevil: Born Again has recanonized characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, leaving Luke Cage and Iron Fist as the two big characters who are still missing after the Defenders universe. Mike Colter’s Luke Cage was beloved, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn up again. However, the controversial reception of Jones’ Iron Fist has left the character in a confusing position.

Iron Fist is a massive character, so he needs to be in the MCU. However, bringing Finn Jones back chains the MCU to the poorly received Netflix show. One option would be to recast the role. If another actor plays Danny Rand in the MCU, then Iron Fist would be decanonized, leaving the show in the past. However, since Daredevil and Jessica Jones’ stories are intertwined with Danny Rand’s, this would create problems with their canon status.

Another option is to bring back Colleen Wing. Jessica Henwick’s character became an Iron Fist in the show, and she was much more popular than Finn Jones. Fans would be happy to see her come back, and Colleen could simply fill Danny’s role in any comic adaptations. However, this still creates the problem of chaining the MCU to the Iron Fist TV show.

When it comes to Iron Fist, the MCU is going to have to pick its poison. There isn’t an easy answer to this problem, as they either have to bite the bullet and bring the Netflix show back or exclude one of their most iconic superheroes. It’ll be interesting to see what direction the MCU goes in, and hopefully, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will paint a clearer picture of how the franchise is going to treat the Defenders universe going forward.