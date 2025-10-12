DC Fan Nails the Perfect Way to Bring Back the DCU’s Best Missing Character

The perfect way to bring one of the best missing characters in the DC Universe back into live-action has just been posed in this brilliant new theory. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU is in full swing after the releases of the animated Creature Commandos series and the live-action Superman and Peacemaker season 2. It’s been fantastic to see some of DC’s most notable characters appear in the new franchise, but one of the best and most popular characters has been missing since the DCU’s first instalment.

Back in January 2023, James Gunn announced ten new movies and TV shows comprising the DCU’s Chapter 1, titled “Gods and Monsters.” Peacemaker season 2 might not have been included in this line-up, but the series – now fully part of the DCU – had the opportunity to tee up one series that was announced, but hasn’t yet come to fruition. One major character’s absence from Peacemaker season 2 has made this unlikely, but a new theory may have revealed another perfect way to bring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller back to the DCU.

Amanda Waller Rising to Power Again is the Perfect Story for the DCU’s Waller Series

James Gunn announced that a Waller series was in development at DC Studios back in 2023, but updates on this project have been scarce in the years since. While Gunn has confirmed the series is still being worked on, but isn’t the fastest, a new theory posed by @ViewpointGeek on X poses the perfect storyline to bring Viola Davis back to the DCU after her animated appearance in Creature Commandos. The theory suggests that Waller could explore Amanda Waller’s rise back to power after being outed by her own daughter at the end of Peacemaker season 1.

What I Think the DCU Waller Series Is Really About 👩🏾‍💼



🧵Thread#Waller #DCU pic.twitter.com/i6I3kbp65p — A Geek's Viewpoint (@ViewpointGeek) September 29, 2025

@ViewpointGeek suggests that Waller could be delivered in the style of Succession or House of Cards, taking a slower and less flashy approach to the typical DC storyline. After being exposed to the public in Peacemaker season 1, she continued to work as the Director of ARGUS, establishing Task Force M, the Creature Commandos. Sometime between the animated series and Peacemaker season 2, however, Waller was removed from ARGUS, so her series could see her claw her way back to the top, working the system, blackmailing the necessary people, and eventually rebuilding her Task Force X, piece by piece.

Who Could Oppose Amanda Waller in Her Upcoming DCU Series?

If the Waller series explores Amanda Waller’s rise back to power, perhaps even eventually assuming the role of Director of ARGUS yet again, she will need a foil just as cunning as she. There are many possibilities for characters who would oppose Waller’s return to power, with the most prominent perhaps being ARGUS’ current Director, Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., who has been seeking revenge for the murder of his son in The Suicide Squad. Flag has all of ARGUS’ resources behind him already, but he might not be Waller’s biggest problem.

@ViewpointGeek poses the idea we may have already seen Waller’s perfect adversaries in her DCU series. This role could even fall on her own daughter, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, a member of Peacemaker’s 11th Street Kids. Adebayo outed her mother’s operations in Peacemaker season 1, so could continue dismantling her legacy. The villain role could even fall on Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord, who owns LordTech and funds the Justice Gang, as he could seek even more power and influence. The theory even notes that iconic DC Comics spy King Faraday could oppose Waller, bringing a brand-new character into the DCU.

Why Amanda Waller Should Still Be a Huge Part of the DCU

Since the start of the new DCU has put so much focus on the development of ARGUS, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and harking back to the events of The Suicide Squad and Amanda Waller’s failures, her return is all but inevitable. She should become a core part of the DCU, just as she was in the DC Extended Universe as the Director of ARGUS and the founder of Task Force X. Waller could be the face of the grounded, street-level stories of the DCU, while heroes like Superman, Supergirl, the Green Lanterns, and more present grander adventures.

Exploring Amanda Waller’s return to power through any means necessary would be a fantastic core of her DCU series. It’s a shame Waller is taking so long to come to fruition, but with each project that releases beforehand, Waller’s struggle to the top will become even more difficult and even more satisfying. EGOT and Triple Crown of Acting recipient Viola Davis is someone that DC Studios will want to keep around, she is a powerhouse just like Amanda Waller, so deserves to be a key part of the DC Universe for years to come.

