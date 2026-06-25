House of the Dragon’s Daeron Targaryen Change Reveals the Real Reason Alicent Sent Him Away

Before fully digging into the massive Battle of the Gullet, House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere seemingly introduces Daeron Targaryen — and makes a change to the character that adds a new layer to why Alicent sent him away. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1. Those less familiar with George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood may not realize that Alicent Hightower has a fourth child with King Viserys I Targaryen — though her youngest son is briefly mentioned during HOTD Season 2. Alicent sends the boy to to Oldtown, where he’s a ward, and her brother updates her on his well-being when he arrives in King’s Landing.

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We’ve yet to be formally introduced to Daeron, however, but House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1 quietly gives us a glimpse of him. James Norton’s Lord Ormund Hightower is one of the most noteworthy new characters in House of the Dragon Season 3, but his introduction brings in other fresh faces. That includes a young boy wearing green, who is almost certainly Daeron. As Daeron is Lord Ormund’s ward, it makes sense for him to be trailing him in the premiere. Additionally, the boy is played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and reports indicate that Ainsworth is credited as Daeron on Sky Italia (via House the Dragons on X). Of course, if this is Daeron, it means the Game of Thrones spinoff is making a big change to his appearance. It’s one that sheds light on why he’s sent to Oldtown in the first place.

Daeron Targaryen’s House of the Dragon Intro Confirms a Major Book Change

Image via HBO

Martin offers no indication that Daeron is lacking the silver hair associated with House Targaryen in his source material — and given that all three of his siblings have Valyrian features, it’s odd that Daeron wouldn’t. He’s said to have the “coloring” of the dragon, and if that doesn’t directly state his hair color, it suggests he fits in with the rest of the group. However, House of the Dragon‘s version of the character has reddish brown hair in the Season 3 premiere. He seems to take after Alicent in that regard, and the choice is causing a stir on sites like X and Reddit. It’s far from the only change House of the Dragon makes to Fire & Blood — hence George R.R. Martin’s frustrations with the show — but it’s one of the most perplexing.

After all, most of the Targaryen hair in HBO’s Game of Thrones universe is achieved by using wigs. It would be simple enough to use one for Daeron, unless there’s a deeper reason the spinoff is presenting him as a dark-haired Targaryen. The decision to give him this feature puts Alicent’s choice to send him away into perspective, especially after the way she treats Rhaenyra’s eldest children early on.

Daeron’s Hair Color Reveals the Real Reason That Alicent Sent Him Away From King’s Landing

Image via HBO

Daeron’s hair in House of the Dragon Season 3 adds a new layer to Alicent sending him to Oldtown. Although she doesn’t want him to turn out like her other children, this confirms he already differs from them in a noticeable way. Given that all of Alicent’s kids except Daeron have obvious Targaryen features, his darker hair opens the door to speculation from outsiders. It’s possible for him to take after the Hightowers genetically, but people could still perceive him as a bastard. If Alicent wanted to avoid that, she’d have to remove him from the spotlight — and that’s precisely what she does by sending him to stay with her family.

Alicent having a dark-haired child really wouldn’t look good for her, as her accusations against Rhaenyra’s children depend on that argument. The reason the Greens call Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey bastards (albeit correctly) is because they have darker features not typically associated with House Targaryen. Alicent having a redhead child would undercut her accusations, and it would make it possible to turn them back on her. It is a bit stranger for kids with Velaryon and Targaryen blood to lack silver hair, but it still would be a tricker stance for Alicent to take. Considering how much the Hightowers care about appearances, it’s now less surprising Daeron is missing for much of the show.

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