How Powerful Leo Bonhart Is Compared to Geralt: Is He a Witcher & Will They Fight in Season 5?

The Witcher Season 4 introduces one of the show’s best and most formidable villains yet in Leo Bonhart (Sharlto Copley), but is he a match for Geralt of Rivia? The Netflix series has no shortage of powerful characters, whether they’re witchers, mages, or monsters, and Geralt himself isn’t the strongest of the bunch when compared to the likes of Yennefer and Vilgefortz (whom he lost to in Season 3). Nonetheless, when you look beyond the most skilled magic users, he remains the barometer against which others are measured, especially when they’re a white-haired swordsman who prides himself on killing witchers. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for The Witcher Season 4.

The Witcher Season 4’s ending would seemingly set up a potential showdown between Bonhart and Geralt, with the former taking Ciri captive. And if it were to happen, it’d be a pretty close fight. Bonhart has some obvious disadvantages because he is not a witcher, and doesn’t possess any superhuman abilities, mutations, or magic in the way that Geralt does. Still, he’s proven he can defeat witchers, having killed three of them in the past, so he’s not to be dismissed and knows how to overcome those disadvantages.

In the books, he’s described as moving extremely fast, and he’s basically about as skilled a fighter as a human can be. He knows how witchers fight, meaning he can prepare for their attacks. He’s able to exploit even the slightest weakness (like Geralt’s injured leg, if they did clash), and he himself is unpredictable and has an unmatched brutality. If Geralt isn’t close to 100%, he’s going to make him sweat. But at the same time, Bonhart is human; Geralt is stronger than most witchers, and his enhanced abilities and skills would almost certainly win out if they were to come to blows.

What Happens To Leo Bonhart After The Witcher Season 4 (With Book Spoilers)

Geralt vs. Bonhart would be a dream fight in The Witcher Season 5, but… it doesn’t actually happen, or least not in the books. It’s possible the show will decide to change that, because it seems an obvious choice to have them square off and would surely be on of the show’s most epic swordfights, but doing so would also risk detracting from Ciri’s story, as overcoming Bonhart is a big part of her journey.

After the events of Season 4, as told in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, Bonhart takes Ciri prisoner and forces her to fight in a gladiatorial-style arena that’s run by his cousin, learning of her training as a witcher. Later, he’ll take Ciri to meet with Nilfgardian Stefan Skellen, where they’re later joined by Rience (on behalf of Vilgefortz). This leads to an epic scene where Skellen and Rience are led onto a frozen lake by Ciri, and she kills the latter after he falls through the ice, slicing off his fingers and sending him plunging to his death.

Bonhart plans to re-capture Ciri, but she’s able to escape via the titular Tower of the Swallow, which transports her to another dimension. However, the pair do eventually meet again, and Ciri, not Geralt, is the one to kill Bonhart. Some of that will inevitably have to change (Rience is already dead in the show, for instance), but it does mean we probably won’t get an official answer to whether Bonhart could beat Geralt in a fight or not.

