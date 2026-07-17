One of the Most Successful Cartoons In History Debuted 27 Years Ago Today, Earning $16 Billion (& Still Going)

Tons of classic animated TV shows have had a massive impact on the industry, but one of the biggest made its debut 27 years ago today. Tons of impactful shows have had their legacies stretch long beyond their cancellation, with only a few shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and South Park having an established legacy while they are still running. Another show that meets these criteria has become one of the largest shows in its company’s history, having earned $16 billion in the years since its debut.

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When it comes to children’s TV animation, there are three main hubs: Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. While Disney and Cartoon Network had massive backlogs of Walt Disney and Hanna-Barbera to help their early slates, Nickelodeon had to build its initial NickToons from the ground up. While many of the network’s iconic NickToons were released in the early 1990s, Nickelodeon’s biggest show wasn’t released until several years later.

SpongeBob SquarePants Made Its Debut 27 Years Ago Today

SpongeBob SquarePants is undoubtedly Nickelodeon’s most iconic show, and the character has become the face of the network in the years since the show began its proper run on July 17, 1999. The pilot made its debut as a sneak preview that aired after the Kids’ Choice Awards on May 1, 1999, with it returning for its first season on July 17. The first season then continued until the twentieth episode on March 3, 2001, kicking off the incredibly lengthy run of the iconic Nickelodeon show.

As of the writing of this episode, 336 episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants have aired across seventeen seasons. The show has had its critical ups and downs, but throughout its run, it has remained one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows. Characters like SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and more have become beloved by multiple generations, with its 27-year run turning SpongeBob into Nickelodeon’s longest-running show.

However, the impact of SpongeBob stretches far beyond the original series. The show has also received two spin-off series, those being The Patrick Star Show, which premiered in 2021 and has run for five seasons, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons. On top of that, the franchise has received six movies. 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, 2020’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and 2025’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants were all released theatrically, while 2024’s Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and 2025’s Plankton: The Movie were released straight to streaming.

One of the best things about the show is its shockingly impressive guest star list, with the amount of celebrity cameos rivaling The Simpsons. Actors like Adam West, Mark Hamill, Keanu Reeves, Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie, Amy Poehler, Johnny Depp, Will Ferrell, Ricky Gervais, Steve Buscemi, and more have appeared in the various SpongeBob movies and episodes, showing the immense cultural influence that the show has gained over the years.

SpongeBob SquarePants has been beloved since the very beginning, and it is impossible to overstate the cultural impact and relevance that the show has maintained throughout its run. The series has been going strong since the 1990s, and now in the mid-2020s, things don’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

In 2026, SpongeBob SquarePants Is Still As Strong As Ever

Image courtesy of Paramount

Approaching three decades on the air, SpongeBob is still a major priority for Nickelodeon and Viacom as a whole. The show has made over $16 billion in retail sales alone since the start of its run, proving how profitable merchandise and other materials have been for the show (via Forbes).

The seventeenth season of SpongeBob premiered on June 12, 2026, and with most seasons running across one to three years, there is still a lot of SpongeBob left to go. On top of that, the show was renewed for seasons 18 and 19 only a few days earlier, meaning that there will be new episodes for years to come. Two SpongeBob movies came out last year, and while more haven’t been announced, the amount of recent spinoffs and films proves that Nickelodeon is continuing to expand the franchise.

With SpongeBob being one of the struggling network’s strongest brands, it is doubtful that Nickelodeon will cancel it anytime soon. The series has become a mainstay of television on the same level as The Simpsons, and it is possible that future generations of children will grow up loving the world of Bikini Bottom.