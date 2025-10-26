The Boys Admits How Weak The Seven Is Now (& It’s Homelander’s Fault)

A superhero franchise is only as good as its best team. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers reign supreme, tackling every threat that comes their way. Since the team has stopped operating, though, the franchise has been on a downward trajectory. The DC Extended Universe can’t help but find itself in a similar boat, with the only difference being that the Justice League doesn’t have any good times to look back on. Fortunately for The Boys franchise, it never deals with those kinds of issues because its premier team, The Seven, is always up and out the door. Vought makes sure of that because the company could fall apart if anything goes wrong.

The thing about Vought is that, since it’s the only legitimate producer of Supes in the world, there’s typically no reason for the powers to be to worry about who sits in The Seven’s meeting room. Any schmuck with powers will do, so long as they can rile up their followers on social media. Well, that thought process is going to land The Seven in deep trouble moving forward, because The Boys is admitting the team is far weaker than it used to be.

There Is a Power Vacuum in The Boys Franchise

The big twist of the second season of The Boys spinoff Gen V is that the Big Bad, Cipher, isn’t a real person. In reality, he’s under the influence of Thomas Godolkin, who uses Marie Moreau to heal him before revealing himself to the world. Despite living in the shadows all these years, Godolkin has been watching and studying the Supe population. His major takeaway is that most of Vought’s creations are weak, so he needs to thin the crowd and only let the most powerful survive. However, strength isn’t the only thing that matters to him. While talking to his girlfriend, Sister Sage, he reveals that he plans to control Homelander because he believes that he’s too weak and is ruining The Seven with his fragile ego.

As twisted as Godolkin’s mind is, it’s hard to argue with him. At the start of The Boys, The Seven offers spots to only the most elite Supes, such as Queen Maeve and Black Noir. Homelander has run both of them off, and he’s done the same to Starlight and A-Train. Their replacements are nothing to write home about, with a less powerful Supe stepping into Black Noir’s suit and Firecracker and Sage filling out the other spots. Homelander is having to do all of the heavy lifting these days, and it doesn’t help matters that a couple of his former teammates are working against him. In fact, they’re helping mentor a team that’s much more powerful than The Seven’s current lineup.

The Guardians of Godolkin Have a Leg Up on The Seven

Homelander doesn’t take the news of Godolkin’s return well, so he calls Sage immediately. She doesn’t pick up the phone, and that’s probably for the best because there’s another bombshell waiting to drop that will make him even more upset. Gen V Season 2 reveals that Homelander is actually the result of Godolkin’s Project Odessa, an initiative dedicated to creating only the most formidable Supes. There’s only one other survivor, Marie, whom Godolkin gives a major upgrade to. Everyone believes that Marie is as powerful as Homelander, which means it’s only a matter of time before she confronts him. While his battle experience may give him an advantage in a one-on-one fight, that’s unlikely to be the scenario he finds himself in.

After running to protect her friends, Marie finally plants her feet at the end of Gen V‘s Season 2 finale, agreeing to join Starlight’s resistance with all of her friends. But she’s not running around with mediocre Supes like Firecracker; she has the likes of Jordan Li and Sam Riordan on her side, who pack a serious punch. Cate Dunlap is also no slouch, as Homelander sees enough in her to have her round up members of The Boys for him. While he’ll be the last one to admit it, Homelander is slipping, and it’s going to cost The Seven dearly when the Guardians of the Godolkin or someone else comes knocking in The Boys Season 5.

