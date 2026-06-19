The Boys’ Original Rival Superhero Show Had a Much Worse Ending (Prime Video’s Series Left It in the Dust)

With franchise and superhero fatigue seemingly on the rise over the last few years, it’s no surprise a subversive series like The Boys resonated with fans — and inspired numerous rival shows to boot. Much-anticipated projects like Supergirl, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday promise to breathe new life into the genre in 2026. But before now, grittier stories have been paving the way forward, reimagining the reality of superheroes in everyday life. Invincible is another notable example, as is The Boys spinoff Gen V. And even Marvel and DC are dipping their toes into darker, more nuanced storytelling with the likes of Peacemaker and Daredevil: Born Again.

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It’s obvious projects that question the benefits of superheroes and subvert traditional genre conventions are dominating the 2020s. But unfortunately, the ending of The Boys is dividing fans enough that it may not be looked back at in such a positive light. The Boys‘ series finale is still leagues ahead of its original rival’s conclusion, however. Eric Kripke’s finale may be divisive, but 2019’s other gritty superhero series has a more universally panned send-off. It’s to the point where the once-popular series is barely referenced, just a couple years after its conclusion.

The Umbrella Academy Was The Boys’ Original Rival Superhero Show

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Shows like Invincible are often compared to The Boys, and given the bloody realism of both, it’s easy to understand why. However, The Boys‘ original superhero rival is less explicit when it comes to gore and nudity. It still offers a dark and grounded take on the superhero genre, though, one that isn’t afraid to play around with tropes and archetypes — and that happened to debut the same year. That series is The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comics.

The Umbrella Academy came out several months before The Boys, dropping on Netflix in February while Prime Video’s show debuted in July. It’s one of the earliest examples of the subversive superhero trend that’s gone on to dominate the decade. Its superheroes are more likable than those in The Boys, but The Umbrella Academy‘s Hargreeves siblings also demonstrate how trauma and dysfunction would mesh with extraordinary power. It’s a great show in that regard, and it’s one that once had the potential to reach the heights of Stranger Things or Wednesday. Sadly, its quality wavered over time. And its ending is one of the most disappointing to grace the small screen, putting the complaints about The Boys into perspective.

The Umbrella Academy Had a Much Worse Ending Than The Boys

Image via Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Fans may have mixed feelings about the stakes of The Boys series finale and the pacing of its final season, but its backlash is nowhere near that of The Umbrella Academy Season 4. The Boys Season 5’s critic/audience split on Rotten Tomatoes is indicative of a larger divide. For every fan massively disappointed with “Blood and Bone,” there seems to be another who’s more or less satisfied. The ending has its critics, but not enough to wholly discount its legacy. And even the fact that viewers are still debating its quality speaks volumes. It feels destined to go the same route as Game of Thrones: controversial but still massively impactful. (With Vought Rising on the horizon, its legacy will also continue beyond its conclusion.)

By contrast, The Umbrella Academy‘s ending is one that fans are fairly united about. Season 4 is the series’ only “rotten” outing on Rotten Tomatoes, and both critics and audiences contributed to that low rating. It’s not hard to understand where they’re coming from. With the Netflix series wrapping in just six episodes, its conclusion feels like a rush to the finish line. It’d be hard to pull off, even if the characters fates actually paid off the rest of their journey. Unfortunately, they don’t. The Umbrella Academy‘s finale crosses the line of bittersweet and lands somewhere closer to outright depressing. It’s the sort of send-off fans lament over, then quickly try to put behind them.

The Boys’ Ending Gets One Thing Right That The Umbrella Academy’s Misses

Image via Prime Video

Part of the reason The Boys‘ series finale outshines The Umbrella Academy‘s is that the former still manages to deliver a meaningful end. Viewers may not love how Butcher’s showdown with Homelander plays out, and they may not appreciate the finer details, but there’s no denying the series stays true to itself. It sees Butcher achieving what he sets out to do and essentially saving the world in the process. It also sees him nearly succumbing to his darker instincts, giving Hughie the chance to do what’s right. And “Blood and Bone” gives most of the series’ anti-heroes fairly hopeful send-offs. The Hargreeves aren’t so lucky. The Umbrella Academy makes everything that comes before feel meaningless, as the Hargreeves’ fates raise questions about the point of their entire story. Sure, they all grow as people, but it’s at the cost of a story that feels satisfying when it’s through.

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