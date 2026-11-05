VisionQuest’s Big Client Identity Twist Better Not Ruin One of the Best MCU Villains (When We Just Got Him Back)

VisionQuest Episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the show, which means it was time for some big twists. Episode 7, “Immolation,” certainly delievered that by finally revealing the identity of “The Client” who hired Paladin (Todd Stashwick) to capture White Vision. SPOILERS! It turns out The Client is a mysterious man who worked with Dr. Josephine Carrington (aka Jocasta), and looks exactly like Ultron’s human avatar in the digital Mindspace.

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It’s now up to VisionQuest‘s finale episode to explain why this reveal is of any significance at all. But even if we do learn something remarkable about the Client, there is something much bigger at stake with this bold swing: What it means for Ultron.

VisionQuest Better Not Ruin Ultron Just When We Got Him Back

James Spader as Ultron (Human & robot) and The Client in VisionQuest / Marvel Stduios – disney+

Fans have been unnanomous in their view that James Spader’s Ultron is a livewire element who makes VisionQuest even more enjoyable, everytime he’s onscreen. Spader’s scene-stealing performance has also sparked discourse about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has treated so many of its movie villains as one-offs; VisionQuest is proof that a villain like Ultron (and an actor of Spader’s caliber) deserve much more screentime and development across the franchise, and that Age of Ultron squandered quite a bit of storytelling potential that the MCU could have explored before now.

The backhalf of VisionQuest is diving into some pretty deep sci-fi quandaries (at least for the MCU): Ultron contemplating his existence as a machine, compared to Vision (who transcended his artificial form to unlock some form of “humanity” and a “soul,”; or Jocasta, who still retained her sense of humanity even after having her consciouness downloaded into a robotic body. Episodes 5 & 6 were their own mini-arc about how Ultron evolves and learns to access his own humanity. For sci-fi fans, it was timely commentary about the rapid evolution of artificial intelligece; for MCU fans, it was a new door opening to any number of places Ultron could go in the franchise as a villain, or (even more intriguing) an anti-hero who would arguably be even more dangerous in his misguided attempts to help humanity “evolve.”

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Now we have the Client, who is clearly tied to Ultron in some kind of way that will be revealed in the finale. However, VisionQuest has been consistent in its thematic arc when it comes to the idea of fractured identities needing to be made whole again. Vision (Paul Bettany), Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), Jocasta (T’Nia Miller) – they all echo that theme in different ways, so it’s very hard to believe that Ultron won’t have a similar arc with the Client. However, Ultron merging with a human consciousness, would only be mildly interesting from a sci-fi perspective, it could also rob the character (at least the MCU version) of his core essence: a machine who can’t understand what it is to be a man. Those Pinnochio references aren’t just for fun.

The MCU just re-introduced us to Ultron, and seemed to be correcting the mistake of not keeping him around. Spader has delivered the kind of longform performance we hoped for – but once again, it feels like the MCU could stumble over its own formulaic need for climactic detours in which characters face mirror versions of themsevles . There’s always hope that a double-dose of Spader will only work to the show’s (and franchise’s) advantage, but if it doesn’t, then the watching the MCU drop the ball with Ultron a second time will hit so much harder. Especially since this time it would be a late-game error that derails an otherwise great villain story.

VisionQuest is streaming on Disney+. How do you feel about the Client reveal? Let us know in the comments!