VisionQuest Showrunner’s Pitch for the Next Phase of the Show Would Be an MCU First

The MCU’s newest TV show, VisionQuest, is already almost over, with its finale set to hit Disney+ next week, and now, showrunner Terry Matalas has revealed his pitch for the continuation of the show (and it’s going to take Marvel fans completely by surprise). VisionQuest is said to be , beginning with WandaVision, continuing with Agatha All Along, and ending with VisionQuest. Given that WandaVision and Agatha All Along both had just one season, it seems safe to assume that this series will also be ending after just one season and will, therefore, truly be the end. However, that might not actually be the true conclusion.

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For one, hopes remain high that Tommy, Vision, and perhaps Billy will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or, at the very least, some other project down the line, especially if it means Wanda Maximoff’s potential return (something that MCU fans remain eager to see, even if Marvel hasn’t confirmed that will ever happen). In addition to that, though, Matalas has just confirmed a genuinely surprising pitch he has for the next stage of this series, and it’s not what anyone is expecting. Check out his exact comments below.

Matalas Wants To Take VisionQuest to a Format the MCU Has Never Tried Before

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During an interaction on Threads, Matalas replied to a post in which someone suggested that VisionQuest could move to either Broadway or an immersive experience. Although the showrunner didn’t confirm which one, in particular, he was referring to, he shockingly replied, “I have a pitch for that, actually.” There’s a slight possibility that Matalas is joking, although that doesn’t seem to be the case. While it remains to be seen whether Disney/Marvel would really go for either one, it’s a fascinating possibility to consider, and perhaps just as surprising as Matalas’ response is the fact that the replies are actually indicating plenty of interest from fans as well.

One such comment reads, “I’m already making a trip to NYC just to see The Warriors on Broadway. I will make another trip to see peepaw Ultron,” and another says, “It’s just James Spader, doing crowd work as Ultron and frankly, yeah, I’d pay for that.” Yet another positive comment reads, “Yes!!! I was thinking the whole time d—n I’d love to see this adapted as a stage play. Oh this is wonderful news,” and there are several other replies that are simply begging for more information.

If this pitch is indeed a Broadway show and Matalas is serious, then this would be a franchise first for the MCU, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. After all, Stranger Things has a prequel play, The First Shadow, that was so successful that it’s soon moving to Netflix. Something similar could, theoretically, therefore be done with VisionQuest, and it seems there are actually many fans who are interested in the idea. Now, we just need to wait and see if that becomes a reality.

Would you see VisionQuest on Broadway, or would you rather get an immersive experience? Share your thoughts down below.