VisionQuest Finally Reveals the True Identity of The Client, And Everyone Had It Wrong

Major spoilers ahead for VisionQuest episode 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the single biggest mystery of VisionQuest has been the true identity of the Client, and finally, this massive answer has been revealed—and proved every popular theory wrong. The Client was introduced in the VisionQuest premiere as a non-corporeal, clearly altered voice, and immediately, there were numerous theories about who this could be. Everyone from Wanda to Billy and more was being tossed around (although the theory about Billy was quickly shut down). Ultimately, though, episode 7 caught viewers completely by surprise with the truth, and arguably left fans with even more questions heading into the finale.

After Vision was sent through a series of what could reasonably be described as trials, he arrived at the truth: the Client is actually some form of Ultron. Or, at least, it seems to be. In a shocking sequence, the Ultron audiences have been watching throughout the show so far picked Friday up and threw her to the ground, possibly killing her, although that’s not confirmed. From there, Vision saw what seems to be a version of Ultron in old timey garb—also played by James Spader—walking towards him; however, that has raised additional (currently unanswered) questions about what this reveal actually means. Check out more on this reveal and its implications below.

The Client Has Been Revealed…But That’s Not the End of the Story

Marvel Studios

Although the final few minutes of episode 7 did reveal that the Client is a character who looks like some form of Ultron, this is almost certainly a different being, in essence, than who audiences met in Avengers: Age of Ultron or have been seeing in VisionQuest. After all, we watched Tony Stark create Ultron in Age of Ultron, so his code predating everyone else’s wouldn’t make sense with that in mind. What would make sense, though, is if this is actually who Ultron is based on, as was (sort of) the case with Jim Hammond and Vision and with the sources of inspiration for each of Stark’s other AIs. Unfortunately, that also means that while VisionQuest has revealed who the Client is, many questions still remain.

What feels particularly notable is how this immediately undercut what very much seemed to be Ultron’s character development away from an outright villain in episode 7. He and Friday spoke at length about his mixed intentions and the fact that he truly sees himself as Vision’s father. While it certainly still didn’t seem like he was on the path to becoming a ‘good guy,’ the introduction of this other character, especially in light of what Ultron did to Friday, suggests we are about to see full-blown villain Ultron once again. Presumably, though, this other figure will prove to be even more dangerous, and now, he seems to have Ultron on his side.

What do you think is really going on with this reveal of the Client? Is it truly Ultron? Let us know in the comments below.