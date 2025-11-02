WWE Finally Crowns New World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Over the past few weeks, WWE has held a tournament to decide who would battle it out for a shot at the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as Seth Rollins had to vacate the Title due to injury. It was ultimately Jey Uso and CM Punk who won the right to compete for the Championship at tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, and both superstars pulled out all the stops and even borrowed finishers as they looked to become the new Champion. Only one would actually achieve that victory and be crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion by the end of the night.

Uso and Punk tested each other out early, and after a few starts and stops, Uso took control and dictated the pacing of the match. Punk gained back some momentum and even went for a cover, but Uso quickly kicked out. Punk kept a grasp on the pace by locking in a crossface, but Uso saw Punk’s next move coming and tried to capitalize with a cover.

Then the two exchanged counters, but Uso ended up on Punk’s shoulders, allowing Punk to hit the GTS. Unfortunately for Punk, Uso ended up falling out of the ring and to the floor, killing any chance Punk had to get the pin. Punk got him back in the ring and hit a suplex for another cover attempt, but Uso kicked out, and Punk was clearly frustrated with how things had played out.

Uso got back to his feet and delivered some strikes before knocking Punk back into the corner, but Punk almost hit another GTS out of nowhere. Uso countered and set up for a Uso Splash and connected with it, but Punk still managed to kick out of the cover attempt. Punk would respond with a superplex on Uso, but he was grabbing his back due to the impact, doing just as much damage to himself as he did to Uso.

Punk was able to get Uso back up for another GTS attempt, but Uso superkicked Punk out of the ring and to the floor, breaking it up before hitting a dive through the ropes that left both superstars on the floor. Uso hit a spear that crashed Punk through the barricade, giving some Roman Reigns energy, but Punk was able to counter an Uso Splash by getting his knees up, allowing Punk to hit another GTS, and yet Uso somehow kicked out of the cover attempt.

Punk then went for a piledriver, but Uso countered and hit a GTS on Punk. Punk then hit Uso with a spear and went for a pin, only for Uso to kick out. Punk tried to Uso up for another GTS, but then Uso locked in the sleeper on Punk, attempting to take Punk out just like he did Gunther. Punk got out of it and went for the Anaconda Vice and got it. Uso got to the bottom rope and broke it up, and then almost pinned Punk. Two superkicks from Uso followed, and he set up for a spear, but Punk hit a knee and then hit another GTS. Punk then lifted Uso up on his shoulders and hit another GTS, and after finally getting the 3-count, CM Punk was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

This time, there was no Seth Rollins to run in and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk, and Drew McIntyre wasn’t crashing the party either. Instead, Punk actually had the chance to celebrate his win and hold up WWE Gold once more, and now a new era of CM Punk has officially begun.

