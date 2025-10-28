WWE Raw’s Viral Teaser Videos Solved (And Fans Are Seriously Disappointed)

WWE had fans talking all day with several cryptic teaser videos on social media, and the early videos had fans wondering if they were about to see some big returns on Monday Night Raw. Those early videos mostly included shots of shoes, indicated superstars like Gunther or Brock Lesnar returning to the ring, and then more videos continued to hit all throughout Raw. Now it seems the final video has been shared and the riddle has been solved, and fans are seriously disappointed.

The teaser videos played over the course of WWE Raw, and while the early videos focused on shoes, the new videos featured close-ups of hands (which seemed to be Paul Heyman’s), as well as someone off-camera pouring liquor in a glass. Soon, the hype of a possible return (which even grew to mention Chris Jericho at one point) died down, and in its place was a feeling that this was tied to WrestleMania 42. The final video confirmed this, with a poker chip spinning on the table and revealing the date 2026.

WrestleMania 42 is going to be located in Las Vegas once more, and it turns out this entire cryptic campaign was pretty much an ad for WrestleMania 42 and its Vegas locale. Nothing actually came of the teasers as far as tickets going on sale or any other reveals, so you can imagine how fans who were hyped early for what this could reveal were understandably disappointed.

@mychemwinter wrote, “Don’t tell me…Wrestlemania innn…Vegas next year?”, while @DioAtlas wrote, “Why go through all this cryptic nonsense for something we already know is happening?”. @CavemanGamer made the comparison to previous big announcements from Tony Khan, writing, “I don’t know when @TripleH and @WWE are going to learn that if you tease something it better have a big payoff because people are going to speculate what it is and then 💩 on anything that doesn’t meet the level of their speculation. This is as bad as Tony Khan’s ‘huge announcements’.”

@tkamrowski2021 expressed frustration due to how WWE knew people would run with the teasers from the moment they started, writing, “Stupid way to tease Wrestlemania because WWE knows that people speculate over this stuff.” Meanwhile, @TheFFRealist wrote, “We get it. WrestleMania is in Las Vegas again.”

It was already known that WrestleMania 42 would be in Las Vegas again, and without anything else as part of the reveal, this is just an early look at a WrestleMania 42 commercial at best or just a series of teasers with a very underwhelming payoff at worst. There’s always the chance they add something to it, but if they don’t, the end of this truly fell flat, and you can’t blame anyone for being bummed it wasn’t something worth all the hype.

