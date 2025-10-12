You Should Check Out Family Guy’s New Halloween Special

Family Guy has returned to Hulu with a new Halloween special this year, and fans should really check it out in time for the spooky holiday as they really went all out for it. Family Guy won’t be returning in full with new episodes until sometime next year as part of FOX’s 2026 midseason schedule, but thankfully there is still something left from this year to check out for fans of the long running animated hit. With two holiday special episodes coming to Hulu before the year ends, Family Guy could have some big surprises coming our way soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of these new holiday specials has hit Hulu this past week, and it’s a brand new Halloween episode titled “A Little Fright Music.” This new special goes even further beyond that the previous one did for last year. It focuses on the Halloween holiday itself, and even features the first new Stewie and Brian song that hasn’t been a fixture of the series in quite a few seasons. You can tell there’s a level of care put into the new special this time around to make it special, so Family Guy fans should really look into it.

Family Guy Goes All Out With 2025 Halloween Special

Play video

“A Little Fright Music” does indeed take place on Halloween, which is a major improvement over the special released last year. The special sees Stewie and Brian decide to write a new Halloween song as there are so few classics about the spooky holiday. Meanwhile, Peter and his friends decide to take Chris out trick or treating and it leads to a very big fight with Lois as Chris is at the point where he should be aging out of such a habit. There’s just a lot more done this time around to really emphasize that it’s a special Hulu episode.

It doesn’t include a special Halloween makeover of its opening theme sequence or anything like that (which is ultimately a major missed opportunity), but being set around the holiday and ending with the full song sequence (which you can watch in the video above) really emphasizes how this is a special Halloween release. Because when Family Guy initially shook up its schedule, it had seemed like these extra Hulu episodes were just hang ons of the then cut off broadcast schedules. Like as if episodes made about those Fall holidays were just removed from the season schedule and released with Hulu instead.

What Does This Mean for Family Guy’s Future?

Hulu

Ultimately, this is a good sign of things to come for Family Guy and its exclusive specials with Hulu. If the Christmas one was indeed made with its Hulu specific release in mind, then it’s likely going to feel like a full holiday special much like this one. The biggest change is really in the overall vibe as this Halloween special does have a fun bit of terror as it comes to its climax before showing off this musical finale.

It’s one of the best Family Guy episodes the show has aired in some time, and that’s even more impressive after a season that had some big shake ups to its characters and status quo for the sake of comedy. But as a way to hold off fans of the franchise until next year, there are certainly worse ways to go about it. You should definitely make time to check out this Family Guy special this Halloween.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!