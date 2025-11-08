10 Major MCU Actors Who Also Starred in Doctor Who

Over the years, many actors have appeared in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the long-running British science-fiction series, Doctor Who. Doctor Who premiered back in November 1963, and has become the longest-running sci-fi show on TV and one of the most popular and successful franchises ever in the six decades since. The series was revitalized in 2005 after a 16-year hiatus, and the revival series has released simultaneously to Marvel Studios’ theatrical sci-fi stories set in the MCU, allowing several celebrated actors to appear in both franchises.

There have been many more than just ten stars who have appeared both in the MCU and in Doctor Who, but this list comprises those who have made a huge impact on the former. This includes minor Doctor Who characters, traveling companions of the titular Time Lord, and actors who have portrayed the Doctor themselves, all of whom have left their mark on the MCU in some unexpected and game-changing ways. Some of these stars will continue to appear in the MCU, even years after leaving Doctor Who behind.

10) Christopher Eccleston as Malekith and the Ninth Doctor

Christopher Eccleston joined Doctor Who ahead of the series’ revival in 2005 as the ninth incarnation of the Doctor. He only stuck around for one season before his regeneration, but his energy, emotional depth, and enthusiasm for the role helped to put Doctor Who back on the map. Unfortunately, Eccleston didn’t replicate this memorability in the MCU, as his appearance as Malekith, the ruler of the Dark Elves, in Thor: The Dark World was quite disappointing. It’s a shame Eccleston didn’t get a more substantive role in the MCU, given his dramatic ability and prominence in Doctor Who.

9) Letitia Wright as Shuri’s Black Panther and Anahson

Three years before she made her MCU debut as Shuri in Black Panther, Letitia Wright took on the minor role of the alien Anahson in Doctor Who series 9’s “Face the Raven,” which marked the demise of companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman). Psychic Anahson was manipulated by the immortal Ashildr (Maisie Williams) to acquire the Doctor’s Confession Dial, but Wright has a more prominent role in the MCU as the new Black Panther. Shuri assumed this role after her brother’s (Chadwick Boseman) sudden and tragic death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Shuri is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday.

8) Sacha Dhawan as Davos and the Master

Marvel Television’s Defenders Saga was integrated into the MCU’s official timeline in early 2024, bringing the events of the Iron Fist series into the MCU’s canon. This means that Sacha Dhawan’s Davos, a student of K’un-Lun and Danny Rand’s (Finn Jones) envious friend-turned-enemy, is now a part of the MCU. Davos stole the Iron Fist from Rand, but then had it stolen by Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and was arrested, leaving the door open for his return, just like it is in Doctor Who. Dhawan starred as the latest incarnation of the Master opposite Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

During 2023’s 60th anniversary specials, the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) revealed he had defeated the Master and stored the villain in his golden tooth. This accessory was subsequently stolen by a mysterious woman, creating the opportunity for the Master to return in Doctor Who’s future. The Master is one of the Doctor’s longest-running villains as a rogue Time Lord whose mind was twisted by exposure to the Time Vortex. It seems unlikely Dhawan will reprise the role, and the character may instead regenerate in the series’ future, but Dhawan could certainly return to the MCU as Davos.

7) Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert and Professor Richard Lazarus, Danny Boy, Gantok, and Captain Archibald Lethbridge Stewart

As well as being a prominent writer of nine episodes of Doctor Who since the series’ revival, Mark Gatiss has also played several characters. This includes “The Lazarus Experiment’s” Professor Richard Lazarus, “Victory of the Daleks’” Danny Boy, “The Wedding of River Song’s” Gantok, and “Twice Upon a Time’s” Archibald Lethbridge Stewart. After such a prominent Doctor Who career, Gatiss finally made his MCU debut as talk show host Ted Gilbert — inspired by the real world’s Ed Sullivan — on Earth 828 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He narrates a montage of the first four years of the Fantastic Four.

6) Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and Frank

There was a time when any young British actor dreamed of being a part of Doctor Who, and an appearance in the series usually acted as a springboard to bigger and better things. This was the case for Andrew Garfield, who appeared in 2007’s “Daleks in Manhattan” and “Evolution of the Daleks” as New Yorker Frank. This put Garfield on the map, and led to him being cast as Peter Parker in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology, a role which he reprised in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Garfield’s Spider-Man has become hugely popular in recent years.

5) Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva and Sersi, and Mia Bennett

Before her rise to prominence in Humans, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots, and more, Gemma Chan made one of her first TV appearances in Doctor Who back in 2009. She portrayed Mia Bennett, a member of the crew of the doomed first human colony on Mars in “The Waters of Mars.” Chan made her MCU debut as Kree warrior Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, but took on the more substantive role of Sersi in Eternals. We still don’t know if the Eternals will return to the MCU, but it would be great to see Sersi back in action soon.

4) Toby Jones as Arnim Zola and the Dream Lord

Toby Jones is one of England’s most beloved actors, so it’s no wonder he has appeared in both the MCU and Doctor Who. Jones made his Doctor Who debut in 2010’s “Amy’s Choice” as the sinister Dream Lord, who toys with the Doctor, Amy Pond, and Rory Williams. A year later, he debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger as Nazi scientist Arnim Zola, who works with the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) to develop weapons from the Tesseract. Jones returned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the animated What If…? series, as well as the non-canon Agent Carter show.

3) Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Carl Peterson

Chukwudi Iwuji made his mark on the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the High Evolutionary, a sadistic being intent on experimenting on living beings in hopes of creating the perfect society — one of these beings is revealed to be Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). 12 years previously, Iwuji appeared as Carl Peterson, a 1969 FBI agent, in 2011’s “The Impossible Astronaut” and “Day of the Moon.” Carl brought Canton Everett Delaware III (Mark Sheppard) to President Nixon (Stuart Milligan) to investigate the terrifying Silence. This marked one of Iwuji’s first on-screen roles.

2) David Tennant as Kevin Thompson’s Kilgrave and the Tenth Doctor

David Tennant has become synonymous with Doctor Who. He not only played the Tenth Doctor, taking over from Eccleston, but also returned as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant’s Doctor has been celebrated as one of the best, bringing a vibrant energy, playfulness, and emotional intensity to the role. These traits were replicated for his MCU debut as the twisted and sadistic Kevin “Kilgrave” Thompson in Jessica Jones. Kilgrave is one of the MCU’s most harrowing and evil villains thanks to his mind control ability, and even though Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) eventually kills him, he continues to haunt her even now.

1) Karen Gillan as Nebula and Amy Pond

David Tennant might have taken on Doctor Who’s most central role, but Karen Gillan’s prominence in the MCU is perhaps even more impressive. The Scottish actor became a household name after starring as Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) companion Amy Pond between 2010 and 2012, being sent back in time by a Weeping Angel two years before she made her MCU debut as Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) villainous daughter and Gamora’s (Zoe Saldaña) sister, Nebula. Gillan has appeared in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time as Nebula, and her MCU career might not be over just yet.

Gillan has starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the animated What If…? series. She has become one of the most crucial cosmic superheroes and has embarked on one of the MCU’s most transformative arcs. Karen Gillan has teased her return to the MCU, and we would love to see Nebula return in Avengers: Doomsday, while Amy Pond will be remembered as one of Doctor Who’s greatest companions.

